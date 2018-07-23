The ‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Is ‘Pissed’ About Bristol Palin’s Season 8 Salary, Reports ‘The Ashley’

Find out why they are furious about Bristol Palin's $250,000 payday.

Bristol Palin has reportedly upset her Teen Mom OG co-stars just days after being added to the MTV cast.

On July 22, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup revealed that the returning members of the show, including Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell, are “pissed” to see that Palin will reportedly be paid a whopping $250,000 for her full-time role on Season 8.

“The Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 girls all made about $10,000 for their first Teen Mom season and about $20,000 for their second. Even though they are all making well over $300,000 a season now, it took them years to work up to that amount, and Bristol got it without ever having to put up with any of the bulls**t that comes with being on this show for so long,” an insider explained to the outlet.

According to The Ashley, not every member of the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members make over $300,000. In fact, Briana DeJesus doesn’t even make close to that amount. However, as fans well know, there is a reason that MTV gave her just $20,000 for the eighth season of Teen Mom 2.

Although DeJesus did star as a full-time cast member on Teen Mom 3, she wasn’t a part of Teen Mom 2 until last year, when she joined the returning members of the show for Season 8. At that point, she was given $20,000 plus bonuses, which was equal to what the other members of the show made for their second seasons of the series.

“The fact that Bristol is also getting a salary jump per season that’s basically the amount that all the old girls get is pissing a lot of people off,” The Ashley’s insider continued.

???? A post shared by Bristol Palin (@bsmp2) on Jul 8, 2018 at 7:51pm PDT

Bristol Palin will reportedly be one of two new additions to Teen Mom OG. As fans may have heard, Cheyenne Floyd is also expected to be seen on the show, despite the fact that she was never actually a teenage mother, nor did she appear on any of MTV’s 16 & Pregnant or Teen Mom shows.

According to an In Touch Weekly report, Floyd was brought to the show to replace Farrah Abraham, who was fired by producer Morgan J. Freeman last year during Season 7 because she refused to quit working in the adult industry. As Freeman explained, he was unwilling to feature an adult star on his show.

Teen Mom OG is expected to return to MTV later this year for its eighth season.