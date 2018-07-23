Lindsey Vonn & PK Subban Are Not In ‘A Bieber Situation’

'I've been married before, so we're enjoying every moment.'

Don’t expect Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend PK Subban to follow in the footsteps of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande.

As fans of the two pop stars know, both became engaged after a very short time of dating. Of course, Ariana Grande is currently engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson and Justin Bieber quickly put a ring on model Hailey Baldwin’s finger. But Olympian Lindsey Vonn recently set the record straight, making it clear to everyone that she will not be in a “Bieber situation.”

“I’ve been married before, so we’re enjoying every moment,” she told US Weekly.

Vonn was previously married to Thomas Vonn for six years. The couple ended their marriage back in 2013. Currently, Lindsey is smitten with NHL star PK Subban, but that doesn’t give them any reason to hurry to the altar.

“We love each other very much, but there’s no reason to jump ahead and get ahead of yourself. We have plenty of time to figure everything out, so we’re just enjoying it.”

“He always just uplifts me, he’s always so positive. Even though you love people, sometimes they don’t always make you better. And he makes me better,” the 33-year-old added.

Back in June, the Inquisitr shared that Subban and Vonn finally made their relationship official by attending the CMT Awards together. The pair seemed incredibly happy with each other as they walked the red carpet together and held hands.

And since their relationship was officially confirmed, the couple have posted many photos from their travels together on their respective Instagram pages, most recently from a trip to Italy. Vonn also recently shared a photo from to her Instagram account of the athletic couple gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated.

In the “Fashionable 50” issue, the couple both look dressed to impress with Vonn in a black leather ensemble and heels. The skier wears her long blonde locks down as she holds the hand of her boyfriend.

Subban, on the other hand, looks equally as good as his leading lady with shimmery pants, a brown belt, and a black button-down shirt. He drapes his suit jacket over his left shoulder and completes the look with a black hat.

So far, Vonn’s photo has earned her a ton of accolades with over 44,000 likes in addition to 480-plus comments. Many fans gushed over how adorable the couple is together while countless others applauded their fashion sense.

“You two look incredible! I never comment on celebrity posts, but feel like you deserve to hear that you’re both admired (not that you’re not aware). ps. Lindsey, I love your outfit!”

“Power Couple,” another gushed.

Vonn will appear in Monster Tag Mission tonight on the Discovery Channel as part of Shark Week.