Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Celebrate Their Birthdays For As Long As They Choose

Bet their kids love this rule.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are determined to set the correct tone for celebrations in their house. In fact, they have a family rule which states that only you have the power to decide when it’s no longer your birthday. That’s right, this cool mom has basically decided that birthdays cannot be confined to a day. Bet their children, Lincoln and Delta, aren’t really kicking up a fuss about that one.

According to ET Online, Bell shared their family’s unusual tradition while she was on the red carpet at the premiere of Teens Titans Go! To the Movies in Hollywood. During the exclusive interview at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Bell revealed that last year her birthday lasted a solid two months. Bell, who turned 38 on July 18, said that she was still celebrating her birthday in September.

“We have a rule in our family that it’s your birthday until you decide it’s no longer your birthday.”

“Last year, I went well into September.”

When questioned about what it means to call dibs on how long your birthday lasts, Bell provided some clarity. It seems that in the Bell-Shepard family that you enjoy special privileges when it’s your birthday, and the perks are extended until you’ve had enough.

“Basically, [it] means that I just get to make the decisions about where we eat or I get to leave the house for a manicure if I feel like it.”

The actress revealed that she was still celebrating her birthday, even though July 18 has long since passed. Bell loves celebrating her birthday in this rather non-traditional way.

“It’s a wonderful way to celebrate.”

However, it must be noted that this star has a heart, and thinks about others, even on her birthday. Inquisitr reported that she teamed up with Immigrant Families Together (IFT) in an effort to reunite eight mothers with their children. The aim of the organization is to help unite families separated by the “zero tolerance” policy which has been widely criticized.

On her birthday this year, Bell donated the final $4,457 towards a mother’s bond at an Arizona detention center so that she could be with her children again.

38 feels great A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jul 19, 2018 at 12:03pm PDT

“What I really wanted for my birthday was a peaceful feeling. “If you would also like a peaceful feeling feel free to click the link in my bio and we can help family number 9.”

With a heart like that, Bell is more than welcome to have a birthday 365 days per year.