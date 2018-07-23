‘Big Brother’ Sweetheart Sam Bledsoe Explains Why She Shamed Female Nominees In HOH Speech

The fired-up Head of Household explains why Kaitlyn Herman and Haleigh Broucher deserve to be on the 'BB20' chopping block.

Big Brother’s Sam Bledsoe is making waves for her controversial Head of Household speech, and now she is giving more details as to why she said the things she did about her eviction nominees, Kaitlyn Herman and Haleigh Broucher.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Sam Bledsoe is under fire for slut-shaming the two female houseguests in her speech to nominate them for eviction from the CBS reality show. The on-camera call out was a Big Brother first.

At the nomination ceremony, Sam revealed that she chose Kaitlyn Herman and Haleigh Broucher as her nominees because she thinks “they take the most from the house and contribute the least.” But in a more damning statement, Sam called the women out for how they treat the men in the BB20 house, which she says is “the opposite of female empowerment.”

“I don’t care for how the two of you treat the young men in the house. I think that they deserve more respect, and I think that it is the opposite of female empowerment. And I think that you should both respect yourselves more.”

Both Kaitlyn and Haleigh were visibly upset over Sam Bledsoe’s apparent slut-shaming amid their cozy relationships with Big Brother guys Tyler Crispen, Faysal Shafaat, and Scottie Salton. In a diary room session after the nomination ceremony, Haleigh lamented that her family is watching Big Brother, while Kaitlyn broke down in tears over Sam’s harsh words.

And many Big Brother fans agreed that Bledsoe was out of line. The power-tripped HOH was slammed by many Big Brother veterans and fans, including Big Brother legends Janelle Pierzina and Rachel Reilly. Sam was even called out by her former Big Brother housemate Steve Arienta.

You can see the reaction to Sam Bledsoe’s controversial Big Brother speech below.

Sam’s nomination speech sucked! Judgemental much? ???? #BB20 — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) July 23, 2018

After that speech I’m team Haleigh & Kaitlyn it was NOT COOL for Sam to call the girls out that was the opposite of #femaleempowerment #BB20 ???? — Rachel Reilly (@RachelEReilly) July 23, 2018

I will never condone what Sam said about the way Haleigh is playing the game. Haleigh is a good kid that has done nothing wrong! There is no reason to say that!!! That is definitely no reason to put someone on the block!!! #apologize @SwaggyCTV @CBSBigBrother @BB20 @BB — Steve Arienta (@bb20Steve) July 20, 2018

So, when is Sam going to become an Aunt on Handmaid's Tale? I mean, she's punishing two women for being her idea of "sluts" while excusing the men for the same actions. #BB20 #BigBrother — Jaci Jay (@IPunchedCupid) July 23, 2018

Now Sam. Wtf are you serious. A great strong woman does not put down other women. You lost all my respect. #bigbrother #bb20 — Jennifer (@Mamajen12) July 23, 2018

After her stunning HOH speech, Sam Bledsoe was later caught on the Big Brother live feed explaining her nominations. Sam told housemate Rachel Swindler she had several reasons for nominating Kaitlyn and Haleigh for eviction.

“What they do is the total opposite of what I consider to be an empowered female. Flipping your hair around and yelling like a cat isn’t exactly a respectable lady behavior. And walking around with your clothes half on, half off…”

Bledsoe went on to explain that her HOH nominees don’t respect other peoples’ space in the Big Brother house and they don’t clean.

“Respect others, and respect yourself,” she said.

You can see Sam Bledsoe talking about her Big Brother HOH nominations in the video below.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.