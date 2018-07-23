Meghan Markle Won’t Talk To Her Dad Because She’s Afraid He’ll ‘Exploit’ Her Words, Reports ‘The Independent’

'Meghan is so upset over Thomas.'

Meghan Markle is not speaking to her father out of fear that he’ll take whatever she says to him and “exploit” it for profit, according to an inside source close to the royal family.

It’s no secret that Meghan and her dad, Thomas Markle, are on the outs. Before, during, and especially after Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan’s dad has done nothing short but make a fool of himself. Months after the dust settled on the royal wedding, Markle continues to make it all about him. And one of his most persistent complains is that his daughter won’t contact him.

Makes you wonder why?

As the Irish newspaper The Independent reports, an anonymous source close to the situation says that Meghan would call her dad, but for the fact that he’d almost certainly take whatever she said and use it as fodder for another embarrassing interview. And it wouldn’t be unprecedented: Thomas had also taken details from a private conversation with his son-in-law, Prince Harry, and broadcast them to the media in an interview.

“Meghan is so upset over Thomas. She doesn’t even know how to communicate with her dad without knowing he won’t exploit her.”

Of course, there’s another problem as well.

Thomas Markle 'begs Meghan and Harry to get in touch as he fears he may die soon' https://t.co/9wkkQ25qYW pic.twitter.com/4xPN19vjX9 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 15, 2018

That problem, according to the palace insider, is that Meghan is basically silenced by royal protocol.

“She’s essentially not able to prevent these kind of stories. Now, everything has to go through official Palace. She doesn’t have her own publicist, she can’t make any comments on Twitter and she can’t reach out to him to tell him to stop speaking to the press. Her father’s comments have an effect on everything.”

Thomas, for his part, has threatened to fly to London in order to force Meghan’s hand.

“I’m thinking about it. I don’t care whether she is p****d off at me or not.”

On top of all this, Meghan’s dad’s health isn’t the best – he famously skipped out of the royal wedding in order to undergo emergency heart surgery. And Thomas’ other daughter, Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle, famously tweeted that their dad has a foot in the grave and that Meghan will bear responsibility for his death when it happens.

And to round out the family drama, there’s the news that, as reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle, has written a letter to the Queen asking for a royal title for their father.