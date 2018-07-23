Tom Cruise Confirms Jennifer Connelly Will Appear In ‘Top Gun’ Sequel, ‘She’s Perfect For It’

While there were reports that Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Connelly would be on board for the Top Gun sequel, now it has been confirmed — by Tom Cruise himself, reports ET Online. The actor spoke with Carly Steel in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

“Look, she’s a great actress, obviously….When you see the film, you’ll see why she’s perfect for it,” said Cruise about his new co-star. “She has such a very talented, very vibrant, and, you know, see we’re just going to have a great cast. Gonna be a lot of fun.”

The cast so far includes a returning Val Kilmer as Iceman, while Miles Teller has come on as the son of Maverick’s (Cruise) late flight partner, Goose (who was played by ER‘s Anthony Edwards) and his wife Carole, who was played by Meg Ryan in her breakout role. No word as yet if she’ll be joining the cast of Top Gun: Maverick, but it would seem like a smart move in order to reintroduce the son. Plus, the reunion between Mav and Carole after all these years would add a much-needed emotional layer to the action film and could provide the gravitas needed to tie the original blockbuster to this sequel.

Cruise was happy to be back in D.C., especially at the Air and Space Museum, which holds a particular significance to the handsome actor.

“We actually had the Top Gun premiere here. But even before that, as a kid, I came through and it was very inspiring as a child to come through this museum.”

The Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor is very busy promoting his newest film, which opens on July 27. Is he taking a break from shooting in order to promote the movie all over the world?

“No, we are actually working on Top Gun full-time while I’m doing this,” he noted. “Yeah, we’ll go right into. I mean, I’ve started already so I’ve been full-on. Even when we’re on that tour, I’ve been working.”

This is exciting news for fans of the original 1986 Top Gun, which grossed over its lifetime $179,800,601, according to Box Office Mojo. With Connelly joining, it doesn’t look like there will be much need for Maverick’s love interest from the original film, Charlie — played by Kelly McGillis. The two characters were seen reuniting at the end of the film. Since it’s been over 30 years since we last saw the couple, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to think the two didn’t have what it takes to last this long, but it will be interesting to see if the sequel even addresses it. Fans will find out when the movie is released sometime next year.