What Is Bristol Palin’s ‘Teen Mom OG’ Salary For Season 8?

Find out how much she's making.

She may not be an “OG” but Bristol Palin is still commanding a major payday for her debut season of Teen Mom OG, Season 8.

On July 21, Us Weekly magazine shared a report with readers, confirming that the long-running series’ latest addition will be making a whopping $25,000 for its upcoming installment. In addition, the daughter of politician Sarah Palin has also been given an option to return for a second and third season of the show and if she does choose to return, she will receive an additional $50,000 for each new installment.

“[Bristol] could be making $350,000 in three years,” an insider said.

Although the amount given to Palin is quite substantial, especially considering she is a brand-new cast member on the series, the source went on to reveal that the mother of three was actually expecting to be given even more for her debut season. In fact, she was wanting to set records with a salary of half a million dollars.

“Bristol came in hoping for a very big payday, and really thought she could and would get $500,000. None of the Teen Mom‘s, even Farrah, made close to that when they first started or even now,” the source explained.

News of Palin’s addition to the cast of Teen Mom OG first hit the web last week and on Friday, she confirmed the news herself with a photo of her family and their film crew on Instagram. In the caption of the photo, Palin told her fans and followers that she was excited to be joining the cast and hoped to help others by showcasing her life as a young mom on the show.

Bristol Palin is a mother of three and welcomed her first child, 9-year-old Tripp, when she was just 17-years-old during a relationship with her now-ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston. Now, years later, she shares two younger children, 2-year-old Sailor Grace and 1-year-old Atlee Bay, with her soon-to-be ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

In addition to showcasing her life as a mom on Teen Mom OG, Palin will also be seen with her parents, dad Todd Palin and her mother, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin.

Palin will join returning cast members Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, and Maci Bookout, as well as rumored fifth cast member Cheyenne Floyd, formerly of Are You The One? and The Challenge.

The eighth season of Teen Mom OG is expected to premiere on MTV sometime this fall but a premiere date has not yet been set.