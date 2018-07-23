Miley Cyrus Instagram Wipeout Reason Revealed, According To ‘Entertainment Tonight’

Fans were shocked recently when singing superstar Miley Cyrus removed all of her Instagram photos from her account and then blacked out her profile picture. Speculation on why she would have done that went into overdrive, with fans guessing everything from the actress/singer wanting nothing of her supposed ex, Liam Hemsworth, left on there to her doing it as a publicity stunt as she prepares to announce her newest venture. Of course, her supposed breakup with Hemsworth was revealed to be just rumored as the two are happier and stronger than ever, as previously reported by Inquisitr. So what was the real reason she removed all of her photos? According to ET Online, a source told them that there are a couple of reasons and they explained it like this.

“When Miley removed all the photos from her Instagram, she knew everyone would wonder why. But her decision to do it wasn’t earth-shattering. Miley says she simply likes to change things up! She is taking a long needed break and she feels it’s healthy.”

The source made sure to point out that Cyrus’s break from Instagram isn’t a permanent one and she will be back when it feels right for her.

“She doesn’t like getting stuck in a particular mold. She is working on new music and plans to come back with a brand new Instagram, with photos to promote her new music,” the source says. “She enjoys being a renegade and she likes to form her own style and when she is ready she will do it again.”

Apparently, Cyrus feels she has changed a great deal since she first joined Instagram and that those pictures no longer reflect who she feels she is right now — she wants her new Instagram to reflect those changes. Does it also mean that fans can expect some new music from the “Wrecking Ball” singer shortly? She did seem to tease that last month when she shared a picture of herself in a recording studio with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

In the meantime, fans can be thrilled that she’s still going strong with her love, Hemsworth, after so many rumors made it sound like the gorgeous couple may have gone their separate ways. It looks like wedding watch is officially back on to see when and how these two walk down the aisle — that is if those other rumors that they secretly married earlier this year aren’t true.