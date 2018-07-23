Pregnant Kate Upton Puts Her Growing Baby Bump On Display In Sequin Dress

Kate had her baby bump on display as she hit the red carpet in a body-hugging sequin dress.

Pregnant model Kate Upton put her growing baby bump on full display while attending a Maxim party on July 21. Daily Mail reports that, just days after she and her baseball player husband Justin Verlander announced that they’re expecting their first child together, the star had her growing middle on full display in a sequin dress.

The star walked the red carpet in a stunning bedazzled full-sequin dress, which featured a high neck, long sleeves and went down to the mom-to-be’s calves.

The stunning shimmering dress featured a number of different colored sequins and perfectly showed off Upton’s growing baby bump, as she opted to cinch in her ensemble at the waist just above her growing bump, perfectly framing her growing middle.

Footwear News reported that the mom-to-be was also still rocking heels despite having a baby on board, sporting strappy black heels that tied up her leg.

The star also walked the red carpet at the Maxim Hot 100 Experience in Los Angeles with her athlete husband Justin, who she married just over six months ago.

Inquisitr confirmed last week that the model, who’s also enjoyed acting roles in movies such as The Layover and The Other Woman, is pregnant with her first child.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Kate herself announced the exciting news by posting a photo of herself showing off her bump on her official Instagram account.

The star shared a photo of herself wearing a red two-piece suit and a white vest top, which showcased Upton’s bump as she was soaking up the Florida sun on what appeared to be her hotel balcony during a trip to Miami.

Upton announced the news by using the hashtag #PregnantinMiami and tagging her husband before adding a sunshine emoji and a red heart emoji.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The baby announcement has since been liked more than 414,000 times since Kate first uploaded it to her account on July 14 and has received hundreds of comments from fans and celebrities alike wishing the couple well.

Baseball player Verlander also left a gushing message for his wife in the comments section of the photo, where he told Kate that she will be an “amazing” mother to their baby.

“You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!!” he told Upton, per a report from People.

“I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

As Inquisitr previously reported, following the big announcement that she’s about to become a mom, Kate first showed off her bump on the red carpet with her husband while attending the MLB All-Star Game with her man last week.