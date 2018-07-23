Ashley Iaconetti Reveals Her Must-Have Wedding Dress Style, Plans For Bachelorette Party

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' bride-to-be has big plans for a princess ball gown.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have a year to plan their wedding, but one detail has already been determined. In a new interview with E! News, the Bachelor in Paradise bride-to-be revealed she already knows what her dream wedding dress will look like.

“[It’s] got to be a princess ball gown,” the ABC star told E! News. “I can wear like a mermaid or any other type [of dress] any other time, but you only have one day to wear the ball gown.”

Iaconetti also revealed that she will travel to the Big Apple next weekend to shop for wedding gowns at the famous NYC bridal shop, Kleinfeld Bridal.

While her bridal style has already been determined, Iaconetti still has plenty of other details to work out before she ties the knot with her long-awaited fiancé. After fans watched their romance unfold over a grueling three-year time period, the couple is still deciding on whether a TV wedding is in the cards for them.

“We would love the wedding to be televised, but we have such a big guest list that we don’t want to narrow that down, so that’s the one thing where I just don’t know if it would work out,” Iaconetti told E!

On her Almost Famous podcast, Iaconetti previously acknowledged that she and Jared would love to say “I do” on camera after their three-year rollercoaster romance played out on TV.

“I think we’re both down for [a televised wedding], but our caveat is that we want as many guests as we want and we don’t want to have to be limited to that,” Iaconetti, 30, said, per Us Weekly. “So if we couldn’t have it the way we imagined, that’s the only reason we wouldn’t do it … We want it, we want it.”

Last week, Iaconetti and Haibon told ABC News’ Good Morning America they hope to get married next August in Haibon’s home state of Rhode Island. Haibon also said he is “indebted” to the Bachelor franchise for introducing him to the love of his life.

The couple, who first met in 2015 in Mexico while filming Bachelor in Paradise and recently allowed ABC’s cameras to document Jared’s proposal on that same Mexican beach, has confirmed they want a big wedding, and that they want Bachelor Nation bestie Tanner Tolbert to officiate their ceremony.

But as fans wait with bated breath to see if a beachside wedding ceremony will be part of next summer’s Bachelor in Paradise, Ashley and Jared are first thinking ahead to their bachelor and bachelorette parties.

“I’m gonna go really, really small,” Iaconetti told E! of her low key bachelorette party plans. “We’re gonna get a beach house. We’re gonna sit and have sangria on a big porch. That’s it.”

As for her future husband, Iaconetti thinks he will probably “be really casual, too.”

“I don’t see him going to Vegas and having a big bachelor party, but he can do whatever he wants,” Iaconetti added.

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, August 7 on ABC.