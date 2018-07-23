Eva Longoria Shares Adorable Makeup-Free Photo Cuddling Her 1-Month-Old Son

Eva's sharing an all-natural photo with her baby boy.

Eva Longoria shared the sweetest all-natural photo of herself cuddling her newborn son Santiago on Instagram. Daily Mail reports that the new mom posted the loving mother/son upload to her Instagram account on July 20, which showed her going completely makeup-free with her hair up in a messy bun as her baby boy lay on her chest.

The former Desperate Housewives actress also gave a shout out to fellow mom Chrissy Teigen in the caption, jokingly asking the model and mom of two if her messy up-do is actually the official hairstyle of breastfeeding.

“Hey @chrissyteigen is this the official hairstyle of breast feeding?” Eva jokingly asked the star alongside a crying laughing emoji. “I feel like I’m always in a messy top bun!”

Longoria then admitted that she found it “too hard to do anything else” with her hair right now while she’s breastfeeding her baby boy, before adding the hashtags #MomProblems and #BabyBaston alongside a baby emoji.

The site reports that Eva was actually referencing a recent message from Chrissy on Twitter in which she quoted her dad. She told the star that her dad, who she called “Pops Teigen,” had called the actress “One of the world’s most beautiful women make-up or not.”

Teigen then directly replied to Eva’s photo of herself and her son by telling the star via Twitter, “One, you look incredible. Two, sorry for my father.”

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, Chrissy and husband John Legend welcomed their second child into the world, a baby boy named Miles, in May. Miles is brother to 2-year-old Luna.

Inquisitr reported that Eva and her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston then welcomed their baby boy into the world in June. Jose has children from a previous relationship, while Santiago is Longoria’s first child.

Sharing the very first photo of their baby with Hola USA, the proud parents told the site last month of their baby son, “We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing.”

Inquisitr reported that Eva has been sharing a few snaps of her baby ever since, posting the odd picture of little Santiago on her various social media accounts.

Earlier this month, Longoria shared another completely makeup-free photo while spending some time with her baby as she told her more than 5 million Instagram followers that she was enjoying “morning cuddles” with her young son.

“Morning cuddles with this angel are the best!” Eva captioned the snap, adding the hashtag #HappyFriday to her incredibly sweet post.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Though the actress has stayed a little more under the radar since giving birth to her first child, she admitted to People a few months ago that she’s been doing a lot of research before becoming a mom for the first time.

“I don’t know anything about the mom world even though I have a lot of nieces and a lot of girlfriends with kids,” Longoria explained at the time. “I’ve been reading, and it’s a lot of information and things to absorb.”