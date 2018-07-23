‘Deadpool 2’s’ Hilarious Backdoor Deal To Score Brad Pitt Cameo

What did Ryan Reynolds have to do to settle the score with the Oscar-winning actor?

Ryan Reynolds revealed a hilarious backdoor deal between himself and Brad Pitt in order to secure the Oscar-winner’s appearance for his new film, Deadpool 2. The actor explained in a panel discussion for the film at Comic-Con that all it takes is a little kindness – and some Starbucks.

Reynolds and the cast and crew of the hit meta-superhero franchise spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the film and its surprising cameos, remarking that one of the most surprising was one by Pitt.

(Spoiler alert) In the film, the character of Deadpool meets up with an ally known as The Vanisher. The Vanisher is invisible for the entire film, except for one second where the man behind the mask is revealed to be none other than Brad Pitt.

During the interview, Deadpool 2 co-writer Rhett Reese commented to ET, “Brad Pitt said he’d do it if Ryan personally delivered a cup of coffee from Starbucks, right?”

“Sort of embellished,” Reynolds responded.

“I was told all he wants is a cup of coffee and I said, ‘Like a franchise or just one individual cup of coffee?’ And I was told one individual cup of coffee, which was really his way of saying, ‘I’m doing it for nothing.’ And it was a totally solid and the nicest thing anyone could do,” the actor elaborated over his deal with Pitt to get him to appear in the film.

“I just loved it, because what’s more irresponsible than taking one of the biggest movie stars in the world and giving him a role that is utterly wordless and invisible with an exception of three frames of film?” Reynolds continued to ET. “Yeah, that’s kind of amazing.”

Pitt allegedly didn’t ask for much money, either. The A-list star reportedly worked for scale on the film, meaning the minimum he could accept as a member of the Screen Actors Guild, as noted by IndieWire, would have been less than $1,000.

Pitt’s appearance was not the only big celeb cameo in the film. A heavily made-up Matt Damon appeared alongside Alan Tudyk as a redneck whose toilet paper manifesto is interrupted by a time-traveling Cable (Josh Brolin).

The Deadpool series is one where the lead character lampoons the superhero genre with hilarious and unexpected results. In Deadpool 2, foul-mouthed mutant mercenary Wade Wilson (AKA Deadpool), brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from the brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.

The antics of Deadpool 2 can be enjoyed in theaters now.