‘One Piece’ Chapter 913 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

Will Luffy and Zoro team up against Basil Hawkins and his crew?

One Piece Chapter 913 won’t be coming out soon as popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda is taking a one-week break. The upcoming chapter is expected to feature the clash between Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro of the Strawhat Pirates versus Emperor Kaido’s headliner Basil Hawkins and his crew. Does Hawkins stand a chance against the Luffy-Zoro combo?

The latest chapter of One Piece, which is currently available on Mangastream, showed the reunion of Luffy with his right-hand Zoro. The Strawhat Pirates captain was about to take Tama to a hospital when he saw an ongoing commotion. Luffy first thought it was Sanji who was causing trouble. But when he heard the man asked for Sake, he immediately recognized that it was Zoro.

Zoro is currently being chased by the authorities in Wano County for killing the man who sentenced him to commit Seppuku. He told Luffy that he was separated from Robin, Franky, and Usopp, but Zoro assured his captain that all of their friends are fine. Luffy introduced Tama to Zoro and said that they need to take her to the hospital.

However, before they leave, a member of the worst generation appeared in front of them – Basil Hawkins. Zoro revealed that Hawkins is now working for Emperor Kaido as a headliner. Hawkins already knew that Luffy was the intruder his two subordinates and Hihi encountered in the Kuri Beach, and Zoro is the nationally wanted Ronin, known by the name Zorojuro.

With the way One Piece Chapter 912 ended, it seems like the fight between Luffy and Zoro versus Hawkins and his subordinates is inevitable. Zoro told Luffy that Kinemon ordered them not to cause any trouble, but the Strawhat Pirates looked very ready to fight, saying that they should just apologize to their friend later. In the final page of One Piece Chapter 912, Luffy is planning to use the sword he stole from Tama’s master, Hitetsu of Mt. Tengu.

The last time Luffy skillfully used a sword was in One Piece Thriller Bark Arc when he transformed into Nightmare Luffy after consuming an enormous amount of shadow. As of now, it remains questionable if Luffy can use a sword effectively. As Hitetsu said before he left, Luffy is currently holding Nidai Kitetsu, a cursed sword which belongs to the 21 great grade swords.

In the upcoming chapter of One Piece, Luffy could have some trouble using the sword while fighting Hawkins and his subordinates. Still, the Strawhat Pirates are expected to win the clash of the worst generation.