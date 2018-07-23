Trump Just Threatened Iran With Possible ‘Consequences’ Via Twitter

The U.S. president continues to use Twitter as an outlet for statements directed at other world leaders.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who is a frequent tweeter, responded publicly to Iran President Hassan Rouhani’s speech where it was clearly cautioned by Rouhani that “America should know…war with Iran is the mother of all wars.” More on the speech can be found here at the Inquisitr. After the warning, coming in due to Iran’s concern about Trump pursuing hard-line policies against Tehran, Donald Trump has made his position on Rouhani’s words clear in his most recent Twitter post.

Rouhani’s words never ruled out peace between Iran and the United States, as was reported by the Iranian State News Agency (IRNA). The focus of that speech was to reference reports of efforts by Washington to destabilize Iran’s Islamic government, as Rouhani said earlier Sunday.

“You are not in a position to incite the Iranian nation against Iran’s security and interests.” He also went on to say, “America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

Rouhani addressed Donald Trump directly in his speech.

“Mr. Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret.”

UFA, RUSSIA – JULY 9: President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin (R) and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani meet during the BRICS/SCO Summits – Russia 2015 on July 09, 2015 in Ufa, Russia. Handout / Getty Images

Trump’s late night Sunday Twitter threat back to the Iranian president’s remarks came in at 11:24 p.m. ET July 22, 2018. The U.S. president directed his warning to Iranian President Rouhani, naming him frankly before writing in all caps, “NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!” This tweet is perhaps reminiscent of the words Trump dished out via his Twitter account to North Korea in January of this year, saying that his “button still works!”

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Mike Pompeo, the U.S. Secretary of State, spoke out against Iran’s leaders on Sunday, prior to Trump’s Twitter post, reported CNBC. Pompeo compared Iranian leaders to the “mafia.” In his response, the secretary of state promised unspecified backing to any Iranian unhappy with their government for being allowed to suffer while their leaders amassed large amounts of riches and wealth. He also called Iranian religious leaders “hypocritical holy men.”

“And the United States under President Trump will not stay silent either. In light of these protests and 40 years of regime tyranny, I have a message for the people of Iran: the United States hears you. The United States supports you. The United States is with you.”

Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal earlier in May, reported the New York Times, which was a move that undid a signature foreign policy achievement from the Obama administration, threatening destabilization to Iran’s denuclearization program. The U.S. has still been preparing to impose new economic sanctions on Tehran since withdrawing from the deal.