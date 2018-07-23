Woman Claims Flight Attendants Laughed At Her After She Asked To Be Moved Away From Masturbating Man

Genevieve Pascolla posted her shocking story on Instagram.

A woman took to social media to complain about the way she was treated by flight attendants after she asked them if she could change her seat because she didn’t want to be next to a masturbating man.

Genevieve Pascolla posted her story, which allegedly occurred during a June 4 flight from London to Chicago on United Airlines, on Instagram on July 14.

“I woke up and saw him touching himself under a blanket,” she wrote.

She said that she alerted the woman seated next to her and then told flight attendants about the situation.

“The attendants checked and confirmed that he was masturbating in public,” the 26-year-old continued, adding that both she and the other woman were then given new seats on the airplane.

Pascolla said the plane’s staff then started “making jokes about the situation,” asking her what kind of perfume she was wearing and excusing the man by saying that he “had a bit of wine.”

“No one stopped him. He was allowed to finish, with a child sitting closely by,” she said.

“After exiting the plane first to talk to security, the security guard asked me if I’d like an apology from the offender. I immediately rejected the request.”

However, she did want a response from United Airlines about how the situation was handled, but was very unhappy with the email she finally received from the company, which she posted part of as the main photo of her Instagram post.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to honor your request for a refund of your travel from London to Chicago or offer goodwill compensation,” said the supposed letter from Customer Care’s Lauren Michaels.

“Again, I apologize for the uncomfortable situation you experienced. I appreciate that you chose United for your travel. We hope your next trip with us will be a more positive experience.”

“I am appalled at the lack of action taken in this situation in which, as a woman, I was terrified,” Pascolla stated.

“This man is clearly capable of much more. So, women and men out there, pick an airline that cares about your safety. United Airlines referring to being assaulted on one of your flight[s] as a[n] ‘uncomfortable experience’ is a bit of an understatement. Your lack of action is disgusting.”

She also posted a video of what appears to be a masturbating man on her Instagram page.

Fortune reached out to United Airlines about the situation.

“Inappropriate and offensive conduct like this on our aircraft is exceedingly rare, but we have a protocol to ensure our customers’ safety because it is our top priority,” a spokesperson told the magazine.

“[The] customers were promptly moved to different seats in a different section of the plane, and law enforcement officials were summoned in advance to meet the perpetrator when the plane pulled into the gate.”

Pascolla told BuzzFeed News that she received half of her ticket refunded in the form of a voucher after telling the world about her experience via social media.