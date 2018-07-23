Hilary Duff And Boyfriend Matthew Koma Jokingly Engage In Baby Bump Competition In Elevator

As if Hilary Duff and her boyfriend Matthew Koma couldn’t get any more adorable for their fans, the Younger actress, 30, and her beau, 31, decided to have some fun by engaging in a baby bump competition while riding in an elevator, per People.

The “So Yesterday” singer posted a photo on her Instagram of the couple standing in an elevator and apparently trying to decide who has the bigger belly. Duff captioned the photo, “I win”, and fans would probably agree. The couple announced back in June that they were expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

Duff is no stranger to motherhood as she is already a mother to son Luca Cruz, 6, with whom she shares with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie. The two were married for six years before announcing their divorce in 2016.

Being an only child for the six years of his life, Duff previously admitted that Luca wasn’t exactly happy to hear the news that he would be getting a new sibling. However, as time has gone on, the “Come Clean” singer reveals that Luca has accepted the news and has even helped with trying to come up with a name for his baby sister.

“Luca thinks ‘Cofant Croissant’ is like, the coolest name. There would be no confusion. And when I just refer to it as ‘Cofant’ and I’m like, ‘That would be so cool, no one at school’s going to be named Cofant,’ he’s like, ‘Croissant. Cofant Croissant.’ It goes together. There’s no separating the two.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Duff shared the news that she and Koma were expecting a baby girl with her fans when she posted a video from the couple’s gender reveal party on Instagram. The party, which took place on Mother’s Day, was attended by the couple’s friends, family and neighbors.

“It was such a fun surprise! I can’t think of any other way to find out what was cooking in my belly than this….. the anticipation was brutal but the pay off was huge!” Duff stated.

While fans can probably assume that Duff won’t be naming her daughter, “Cofant Croissant”, the former Lizzy McGuire actress has referred to her unborn girl as “baby B” when she recently shared a photo of her and Koma enjoying a night out together and wrote, “Everyday we are growing…Baby B is growing…growing is nice with you.”

Duff and Koma rekindled their romance towards the end of 2017 after separating for a few months in March of the same year.