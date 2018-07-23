Farrah Abraham Says That Her Ideal Man Is A ‘Clone Of Me’

Once again, Farrah Abraham has people talking after one of her interviews.

Over the weekend, the former Teen Mom OG star attended the star-studded Maxim Hot 100 event at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. During her time there, Abraham talked to the press, including US magazine, where she made a rather interesting revelation.

During the interview with US magazine, Abraham was asked if she brought a date, but when it was revealed that she was attending the event solo, the mother of one didn’t appear to be phased, saying that she isn’t dating anyone, but if she was, she has a very specific idea of what he would be like.

“Look, if I could find a clone of me in a man, I’d date him,” she told the press.

Abraham’s 9-year-old daughter, Sophia Abraham, didn’t appear on the red carpet with her mom like she does at countless other events because Farrah said that though her daughter is “gorgeous,” a place like the Maxim 100 party is just not for a child.

But Sophia’s mom dressed to impress for the occasion, rocking a tight gold minidress that left very little to the imagination. The reality star told the press that the dress was from Fashion Nova while also revealing that she was really feeling herself in her outfit.

“I’m feeling sexy. I’m feeling really sexy tonight.”

Previously, Abraham was linked to her on-again, off-again boyfriend Simon Saran before dating stuntman Aden Shey, though their relationship was short-lived, breaking up only a week after it was confirmed that they were even dating. And as the hunt for a new man in her life continues, Abraham confessed that she isn’t looking for someone to try and sweep her off her feet with a cheesy pick-up line, she just wants someone to casually date.

“I think recently, a guy just like invited me and my daughter to go like boogie board or do something, and it turned out to be an amazing day … We met in person, actually at one of our agencies I work with. I didn’t know him. He didn’t know me. It was just like, OK, let’s just like meet up and go out. And it was just very nice. So we loved it,” she dished.

It is unclear whether or not Abraham will go on a second date with the mystery man or not. Most recently, Abraham made headlines for her reaction to news that Sarah Palin’s daughter, Bristol Palin, would be replacing her on Teen Mom OG.

“Who cares! Sorry I’m dealing with a family loss right now. I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know,” Abraham said when she was asked about Palin.

Teen Mom OG is expected to air sometime this fall.