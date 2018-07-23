Kim Kardashian Reportedly Bribed Daughter North West During Photo Shoot For Fendi Campaign

Turns out sugary treats can go a long way with a five-year-old

At just five-years-old, North West recently made her modeling debut alongside her famous mother, Kim Kardashian West, and her grandmother, Kris Jenner, during a photo shoot for the new Fendi campaign. While the photos themselves appeared flawless, turns out Kim had a secret to ensuring North behaved while on set, which fell along the lines of bribing the five-year-old.

On Sunday, the Australian edition of Harper’s Bazaar reported that Kim was not above bribing her oldest daughter, who became the new face of Fendi fashion and even got to participate in a photo shoot for the fashion company’s new campaign. However, as most mothers can probably attest to, a five-year-old can be fidgety when told to sit still for any given length of time.

It turns out Kim was very well prepared for this as she admitted that in order to ensure her daughter would “sit nicely” for the cameras, she brought along a few of North’s favorite sugary snacks, which included gummy bears.

“We had gummy bears on set as bribes,” Kim stated.

At the end of the photo shoot, Kim revealed that she felt “comfortable” working with her mother and daughter as she considers them to be her “two best friends”.

“I had such a comfortable day playing and working with them. I have an extremely close relationship with my mom and daughter. They are my two best friends. I will have these memories forever.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim, North and Kris appeared in the Fendi campaign as the company was celebrating the 10-year anniversary launch of its Peekaboo bag. The three women got to enjoy shooting in the great Los Angeles outdoors as North laughed while Kim lovingly gazed down at her daughter. Kris appeared behind the two as she seemingly takes the role of the protector as she watches over them with a smile on her face.

3 generations @fendi #MeAndMyPeekABoo A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 11, 2018 at 6:17am PDT

When asked about his decision to have the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality-TV stars be the face of Fendi’s new campaign, the company’s CEO, Serge Brunschwig, stated that the company wanted “family-related members” who proved to be of relevance in today’s society.

“We have chosen to collaborate with family-related members that have been relevant in general, as well as known as a family, from the more controversial ones, who more and more express a courageous point of view and they have a vision, to more unexpected and unexplored ones.”

With her first modeling shoot in the bag, fans might be seeing little North West appear in more photo shoots in the future.