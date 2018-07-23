Rita Ora Shares Risque Post-Show Photo Eating Cheetos Topless

Rita Ora sure knows how to send her fans into a frenzy.

Following one of her shows in Portugal, Ora took to her Instagram account to share a sexy series of photos with fans. In the three images, Ora sits on what appears to be a hotel bed as she enjoys what she calls a “after party” snack of puffy Cheetos. But what really has her fans talking is the fact that she appears completely topless in the image.

Ora’s hands are strategically placed so that her breasts are covered, but she still leaves little to the imagination. The songstress playfully looks into the camera with a beautiful face of makeup consisting of smokey eyeshadow and bright red lipstick. Along with her naked top, Ora sports a pair of black leggings with a little bit of blue and green detailing.

The singer took a break from wearing her hair down and curly and instead can be seen rocking a low ponytail. The complete the sexy bed-side look, Ora also dons a chunky gold-chained necklace that overtakes most her neck. Fans can only assume that she wore the necklace for her most recent performance before she changed into something more comfortable.

So far, Ora’s photos are spreading like wildfire on Instagram. In just a few short minutes of posting, the photo has already gained a ton of traffic with over 32,000 likes in addition to 350 plus comments. Some fans commented on the photo to let Ora know how amazing she looks while countless other fans loved the fact that Ora was eating a bag of Cheetos in bed.

“I wish we could look this good at an after party with a bag of cheetos in our hands!!”

“Your concert at @meomaresvivas was incredible! You’re an amazing singer and you’ve to come back to Portugal,” another fan wrote.

“WHAT AN AMAZING SHOW, THANK YOUUU,” one more fan gushed.

Lately, it seems as though Ora has been enjoying her time traveling the world for her music. The songstress has taken to her Instagram accounts many times in the past week to share photos of herself sporting different, sexy swimsuits. A few days ago, the Inquisitr reported that Ora wowed fans in a blue bikini with a white circled pattern that amazingly showed off her washboard abs.

You better GO OFF! ???? A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Jul 19, 2018 at 7:13am PDT

Like her most recent photo, this one was taken in Spain where she was performing over the weekend. According to her website, it looks like Rita has a little bit more downtime before she heads off for a show in the United Kingdom on July 28.