WWE News: Tyson Kidd Talks Crowd Counting The Clock At ‘Extreme Rules,’ And If He Will Ever Wrestle Again

Tyson Kidd shared his thoughts on the live audience during the iron man match, and he also revealed who reached out to him after his neck injury.

Tyson Kidd went from being a WWE superstar to a producer after he received a neck injury due to Samoa Joe’s muscle buster during a dark match in 2015. As seen in the video below, the WWE producer was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, and they discussed the iron man match at Extreme Rules, his career-ending injury, and his current role as a producer.

Kidd produced the Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler iron man match at Extreme Rules, and during that contest, the live audience loudly counted down the clock. While many fans found this as just a fun time, many members of the WWE universe found it to be distracting and disruptive. As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Tyson Kidd gave his opinion on the happenings during the iron man match.

“That’s them entertaining themselves. Obviously, I would prefer if they didn’t do that, but I can understand why they did that. They’re sitting there, and you have a clock and they’re waiting to see towards the end. I would appreciate if they didn’t do that because if you actually take that part out of it, the match was amazing. And then that same crowd gave Seth a standing ovation at the end. So, they appreciated the effort. I understand why, but I just wished it hadn’t happened.”

WWE

When asked how he is adjusting to his new role, the WWE producer said he loves it. Tyson Kidd commented that it took a little bit to get back in the mix because he had been away for two years when he returned to the WWE in 2017. Kidd said that he loves collaborating with people and just being creative. Tyson added that it feels fulfilling, and that there’s no physical trauma that comes with his new career.

When asked if he would ever wrestle again, the former WWE wrestler said never say never, but he’s happy with the job he has now, and he loves it. Kidd remarked that after being temporarily paralyzed, it puts a lot of things in perspective. Tyson said that he says never say never because down the road who knows, but at the moment, he’s more than content in what he’s doing now.

Chris Van Vliet asked the WWE producer what he remembers from the night he got injured, and who reached out to him after his neck injury. Tyson said that he remembers everything from that fateful night vividly. He said he lost feeling for about five seconds, and he just sat there in no control. Kidd also revealed that Kurt Angle reached out him after the injury, as did WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Edge.