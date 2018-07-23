Kevin Smith Confirms ‘Jay and Silent Bob Get A Reboot’ Will Shoot In November

The director also released cameo details.

Filmmaker Kevin Smith once again hosted his much loved, annual “An Evening With Kevin Smith” panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. This year’s panel came with an awaited update for fans, as Smith announced more information for his upcoming movie Jay and Silent Bob Get A Reboot, reports Coming Soon. It is officially confirmed that his new addiction in development will being shooting November, 2019.

The announcement comes after a disappointing attempt to revive his first movie, Clerks. While attempting to launch what would have been a third entry to the Clerks franchise, titled Clerks 3, actor Jeff Anderson turned down the role of Randall Graves, which writer and director Kevin Smith deemed a critical loss to the movie. Smith has also had recent unsuccessful attempts to revive other flagship properties, including Dogmoa and Mallrats. The latter of the two would have been a revival in the form of a television series called Mallbrats. The director had hopes for his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, to star in the television adaptation.

Smith also offered movie details to fans, saying that Jay and Silent Bob learning of the reboot, only to do exactly as before and drive across country to once again stop the filming fiction movie “Bluntman and Chronic.” Fans can apparently expect to see cameos from actors such as Grant Gustin, Carlos Valdes, and Tom Cavanagh. All three of the celebrities were in CW television series of The Flash, which Smith was involved with when he directed three of the episodes.

Mayor Pasqual Menna with Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes attend “Jay and Silent Bob” in Red Bank, New Jersey. Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

The Comic Book cited the relationship between The Flash and characters Jay and Silent Bob, noting that the Smith and Jason Mewes, who plays Jay, had cameos in the last season’s episode “Null and Annoyed.” The director previously remarked on the cameo earlier in 2019, explaining his apparent initial reluctance in it.

“Like, there’s only so far in the world that I can take [my usual] outfit, and believe me, I’ve stretched it to its limit… But I knew if I was playing a part, where I wasn’t being me, I had to be the security guard. I couldn’t be the security guard in jorts. They probably would cut that. So I knew I’d have to wear an outfit and sh*t, which included pants. So I was like ‘Oh f*ck, I don’t wanna do it.’ But I knew if I said no, I’d never hear the end of it from [Jay]. Cause he’d go ‘We had a chance to be on a f*cking Flash together, and you didn’t f*cking take it!'”

Fans of the franchise will recall that in the previous film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, God — who was played by Alanis Morissette — closed the book on the fiasco, which seemed at the time to suggest a total ending. As the saying goes, things are not always as they seem, and Smith soon after surprised fans with follow ups such as Clerks II and the sing-song sounding title Jay and Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie. Saying that last one three times fast could prove to be a challenge.