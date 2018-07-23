Apple Watch Series 4: How Apple Can Make Its Near-Perfect Smartwatch Even Better

The Apple Watch Series 3 is near-perfect and the Apple Watch Series 4 will likely be more so.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is expected to be released this September together with the 2018 iPhones. Over the past few months, rumors and patents about Apple’s wearable devices have been abounding, and they all paint a picture of what could very well be the Cupertino-based tech giant’s most impressive smartwatch to date.

The Apple Watch could be considered the first new hardware that the company produced in the post-Steve Jobs era. The first iteration of the Apple Watch was warmly received, though it did come with a number of issues such as bad battery life and a laggy interface. Things improved with the Apple Watch Series 2, with the company adding more waterproofing and upgraded internals. By the time the Apple Watch Series 3 was released, Apple had practically perfected its hardware and software, and the smartwatch was pretty much a masterpiece. It was fast, aesthetically pleasing, and most of all, it featured the perfect blend of hardware and software. In a way, the Apple Watch Series 3 was what the original Apple Watch should have been.

How then, can Apple make the otherwise perfect Apple Watch Series 3 better? By doing what it does best, of course. Apple, after all, has mastered the art of perfecting the use of every single millimeter worth of space from a device. The company did this with the iPhone X, cramming a 5.8-inch display in a frame not that much larger than a 4.7-inch iPhone. Apple seems set to do this with the Apple Watch Series 4, as noted in a Wareable report.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the Apple Watch Series 4 will likely come with larger displays. Currently, the Apple Watch comes in two sizes, a 38 mm and a 42 mm frame. These devices have screens that are 1.31-inches and 1.54-inches in size. According to Kuo, Apple would be increasing the display sizes of its smartwatches with the Series 4, with the company fitting a 1.57-inch display for the smaller device and a 1.78-inch screen for the larger smartwatch. Considering Apple’s design theme for the iPhone X, there is a good chance that the Series 4 will, despite its larger displays, still come in 38 mm and 42 mm variants, according to a TechRadar report.

With this in mind, it would not be surprising at all to see Apple release a smartwatch this year that has incredibly thin bezels and large, bright displays. Prices for the wearable devices are expected to remain the same, or at least very similar, to the Apple Watch Series 3.