Fans Slam Kim Kardashian For Upstaging Bride In Gold Party Dress At Pusha T’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended rapper Pusha T’s wedding to longtime girlfriend, Virginia Joy Williams in Virginia Beach yesterday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a clip of her outfit to her Instagram story, and she even managed to get a brief shot of Ye in a great looking tuxedo. The reality TV star wrote on top of the video clip, “Mr. West is in the building. He’s so handsome in a suit.”

Kardashian wore a vintage gold Balmain mini dress, which she paired with a matching retro phone inspired Judith Leiber clutch. The couple looked fabulous at the wedding, which took place in the historic Cavalier Hotel in Virginia Beach.

While she looked fabulous, several fans did not love Kardashian’s choice of wedding attire. In fact, some felt the sparkly gold mini dress was inappropriate for a wedding. One commenter wrote, “this outfit is amazing….just not for a wedding lol” Another person chimed in and said, “I’m saying tho she looks like she going to a club appearance” Yet another commented, “this a wedding right? Why Kim dressed like its the club???”

While commenters didn’t love Kardashian’s dress, they did absolutely adore the clutch. One fan captured the feeling perfectly writing, “That phone purse/clutch was fire!”

They also loved Yeezy’s look for the evening. One especially pleased person said, “That boy sharp! Laaawd I do love a man in a suite! Kanye looks good!”

Traditional advice for black tie weddings urges people to avoid showing too much skin and to avoid looking like it might be a New Year’s Eve party, and Kim certainly could’ve worn her vintage look to ring in a new year no doubt.

Inquisitr reported that the couple joined other celebrities like singer Pharrell Williams, who served as Pusha T’s best man in the ceremony. The groom is a close friend of West and even serves as the President of Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music record label.

Together West and Pusha T managed to draw some controversy earlier this year when Kanye paid $85,000 for the photo of the bathroom that Whitney Houston died in to use as the album art on Daytona, which dropped in May. Family and fans of the late singer did not appreciate the image appearing as Pusha T’s album art on his latest record.

While fans didn’t appreciate Kim’s flashy, short gold dress, plenty of people attending the nuptials yesterday had on blingy outfits, so perhaps it wasn’t entirely as out of place as it originally appeared.