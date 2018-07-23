Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Will Star On This Season Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

While Meghan Markle had a job on 'Suits' before marrying Prince Harry, it's unclear what Samantha Markle's claim to fame quite is.

Prior to getting married to Prince Harry in May, Meghan Markle made a bit of a name for herself as an actress on the USA Network show, Suits. Now, however, the duchess’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, might be getting the spotlight for herself, as well.

According to Cosmopolitan, Meghan Markle’s half-sister is now finalizing her deal to appear on this upcoming season of Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother. Allegedly, too, Samantha will be making “six figures” to appear on the show.

Samantha told Inside Edition that her appearance on the reality show was all about “cashing in” on opportunities as they arise.

“There’s nothing wrong with it,” she said.

While some are hoping that Meghan — who recently cut all ties with her father, Thomas Markle, Sr., because he wouldn’t stop selling stories about her to the press — will be able to talk some sense into her sister so she doesn’t go on the show when it starts filming in August, Samantha made clear that even if Meghan were to reach out to her, she’s not interested in speaking to her royal sister anyway.

It’s unclear what Samantha Markle has done to be famous, outside of having a famous half-sister, but she made clear that the purpose of her going on the show was not to “talk about Meghan.”

Their Royal Highnesses hear speeches and meet people celebrating the official opening of the exhibition that will launch two days ahead of @southbankcentre’s Africa Utopia festival. pic.twitter.com/f5ZvKpZXpx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

The Duke and Duchess view some of the items in the exhibit, including the Robben Island Bible – which was actually a copy of Shakespeare plays disguised as a Bible. @Mandela100UK pic.twitter.com/EKyU8gYzbi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

To say that Samantha and Meghan Markle have a contentious relationship would be the height of understatement.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Samantha previously made a loud, threatening comment to her half-sister with regards to their father.

When Meghan and Harry stopped by the Nelson Mandela exhibition in London, England, Samantha took to her Twitter to lambast the duchess, claiming that she wasn’t “acting like a real humanitarian” when it came to their father.

She then said that if their father, Thomas Sr., dies as a result of a heart attack — since he’s been claiming to have heart problems from the day Meghan married Harry — Samantha is personally holding the duchess responsible for his demise.

But, of course, this could all also be publicity for Samantha’s new book, In the Shadows of the Duchess. The book was originally supposed to be called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, but that didn’t go over well with the publisher.

For her part, Meghan Markle hasn’t spoken to her half-sister in more than a decade, and she wasn’t invited to the royal wedding, either.