Ezra Miller Dresses As Toadette For Fantastic Beast Panel At Comic Con

Ezra Miller cosplayed it up this year at Comic Con dressing as Toadette from the Super Mario Brothers franchise. Miller was there to promote Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Miller explained his costume to SYFY in an interview yesterday saying Toadette is a “fantastic beast” of the Nintendo world. He also went on to say, “As Nintendo announced, the toad they’re genderless beings, they’re not mushrooms even though it’s quite understandable why people thought they were,” Miller said, “They’re, you know, adventure pals.”

It is not Miller’s first foray into cosplaying, last he dressed up as Gandalf the Grey from Lord of the Rings for the Justice League panel and Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist for the autograph signing. Miller had to explain who Edward Elric was to Ben Affleck who plays Batman in the Justice League series.

The Fantastic Beasts panel brought the heat with the hot A-list cast, but it is clear that Miller, bare chested and dressed all in pink, was the hottest. The other cast members that showed up include: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler, Zoe Kravitz, Claudia Kim, and Callum Turner. Johnny Depp also made an appearance dressed in character as the evil wizard Grindelwald himself.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the panel got a little political. When asked if they had magic in their lives what would they do if they had magic in their real life, Kravitz was the first to respond by saying “Impeach Trump!” Her response was met with cheers from the crowd. Miller, echoed her response by saying, “Smash the patriarchy.”

Ezra Miller as Toadette at Comic Con. Chris Pizzello / AP Images

The panel also released a new trailer of the film.

Miller will reprise his role of Credence Barebone from the original Fantastic Beasts film. He’ll be joined by Kravitz who will be playing Leta Lestrange and Law who will be playing Dumbledore among others.

Miller is also set to continue his role of The Flash aka Barry Allen in a Flash standalone film set to come out in 2020 and will be directed by Spiderman: Homecoming writer John Francis Daley. The Fantastic Beasts franchise is in talks of having three other sequels too according to Entertainment Weekly and J.K. Rowling. So it looks like we can expect to see him cosplaying again in the future.