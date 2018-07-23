Google Pixel 3: Codenames for Google’s 2018 Flagships Reportedly Sighted In AOSP

The codenames for Google's 2018 smartphones appear to have been revealed.

Google is expected to unveil its latest handsets, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, later this year. While rumors about the upcoming devices are emerging far and between, references in Google’s Android Open Source Project (AOSP) appear to have revealed the codenames for the two 2018 flagship smartphones.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are currently in development, and if rumors are to be believed, the devices would likely be released sometime in September or October this year. Over the past few months, leaks about the smartphones were rather few, but recently, the stream of information about the upcoming devices has increased significantly. Last month alone, 360-degree renders of the Pixel 3 series were reportedly leaked online, followed by leaked case renders, according to GoAndroid.

While leaked renders could easily be discounted, it is difficult to brush aside references to devices in Google’s own AOSP. As could be seen in the recent discovery of mobile phone enthusiasts, the AOSP features references to devices dubbed as “Crosshatch” and “Blueline.” Quite interestingly, Crosshatch, one of the devices, actually showed up in the AOSP last October 2017. As for Blueline, the reference to the device seems to have been added on by Google fairly recently.

As noted by FirstPost, Crosshatch is likely the codename designated for the Google Pixel 3 XL, considering that leaks for the larger, notched device have been more abundant compared to the smaller, almost unimpressive Pixel 3. Even more interesting was the fact that another device was referenced in Google’s AOSP — “Albacore.” For now, it remains to be seen what Albacore could truly be.

The two Pixel devices this year are expected to feature vastly different design elements, quite akin to the strategy that Google adopted for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL line. Last year, Google’s smaller Pixel handset was designed very conservatively, with the smartphone looking downright outdated compared to its larger sibling. This year, the same seems set to happen, as the Google Pixel 3 XL is expected to feature extremely slim bezels and an iPhone X-esque notch. As for the Pixel 3, rumors are high that the device would likely be offered with a rather unimpressive design once more.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected to feature premium internals including 4GB-6GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and an overpowered single lens camera that is capable of outperforming its multiple-lens competitors from Samsung and other notable smartphone manufacturers.