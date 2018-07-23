Rita Ora Shares ‘Love’ For Spain In Colorful Sheer Crop Top and High Waisted Bottoms

Barcelona R&R left 'Lonely Together' singer so relaxed she nearly missed a cue.

Singer Rita Ora, 27, proudly exclaimed, “I love Spain,” in a new video she posted to Instagram highlighting her brilliant performance there.

The “Lonely Together” hitmaker shared the clips of herself enjoying country where she said everyone is so nice. Ora captioned the video, “Last night in Spain….. I can’t wait for tonight PORTUGAL video @marcusarjon.”

Her 13.6 million followers responded incredibly positively to the footage with many leaving heartfelt comments for the “Girls” singer — especially fans who’d seen her performance in Spain and those who will see her soon in Portugal.

Her performance in Spain came after a lovely break. In fact, the short time off left her so relaxed that Ora nearly messed up her performance at the SHARE Festival. She shared a bit of that with fans earlier with the caption, “So I’ve had 2 amazing days off in Barcelona, I had so much fun I nearly missed my G** D** CUE! #whenyounearlymissyourCUE #LOL.”

Ahead of her concert, according to a Mirror report, Ora got cozy with a male friend while she enjoyed the sights of Barcelona from her balcony ahead of her festival headlining gig.

The singer recently revealed she’s been enjoying herself a lot lately and sharing that confidence with her fans. She said, “I’ve been doing a lot of sexy pictures recently. You know why – it’s summertime, I’m feeling my body right now. I just like to own what I’ve got.”

She shared plenty of sexy pictures from her mini break in Barcelona before the SHARE Festival. Inquisitr reported that Ora sizzled in a tiny copper string bikini aboard a yacht. The singer caught some rays and worked on getting some extra Vitamin D from the sun while resting as the luxury boat cruised around providing some beautiful views for everyone aboard.

Hopefully, soon, Rita Ora fans will have a new album full of music to enjoy. It’s been a whole six years since her last album, which was her first. The singer teased a possible release date recently. She said, “I’ve been so back and forth with my label on this. Just making sure the music’s right. November for me, I probably shouldn’t be saying this, but it’s my birth month.”

Ora turns 28th on November 26, 2018, and an album release on or very near that date might turn out to be just about perfect for the singer as well as her listeners. Until then, fans can console themselves by listening to Ora’s music and keeping up with her latest Instagram posts.