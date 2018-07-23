Taylor Swift Gives BFF Selena Gomez A Huge Birthday Shout-Out On Instagram

Gomez turned 26 on Sunday

Taylor Swift is proving that distance means nothing when it comes to friendship. The “Shake If Off” singer, 28, wished her BFF Selena Gomez a happy birthday via her Instagram Story on Sunday as the “Wolves” singer turned 26, per ET.

Swift may be in the midst of her “Reputation” Stadium Tour, which is currently taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey this weekend, but that didn’t stop her from taking the time to wish her bestie a happy birthday by way of social media.

In the cute shout-out, the “Delicate” singer baked Gomez a birthday cake with the number “26” iced in the middle of a heart and the words “Gomez Or Go Home”. She then captioned her post, “Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s birthday?” She finished it off with, “I MEAN I COULD BUT WHY WOULD I WANT 2,” which was no doubt in reference of Gomez’s lyrics to her song, “Hands To Myself” from her 2016 album, Revival.

Fans will remember that during Swift’s “Reputation” concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California back in May, the “End Game” singer surprised her fans when she invited Gomez to sing on stage with her. The two then belted out Gomez’s song, “Hands To Myself”.

.@TaylorSwift13 wishes Selena Gomez a Happy Birthday and shows off the cake she made her: “Will I let distance stop me from celebrating my best friend’s bday?" ???? pic.twitter.com/EBqpgsaXUB — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 22, 2018

Swift and Gomez have shared a strong friendship over the years that even Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, has gone record in praise of her daughter and Swift’s “true friendship” in the past.

“What I love about that friendship is it’s so solid, and with Taylor, I feel like they can tell each other anything, and it will be an honest, in-your-best-interest kind of relationship. It’s not about anything else, and it’s one you don’t just find out here. With Taylor, what you see is what you get. She’s always been there for Selena. It’s so hard to find someone who is kind of the same audience and it’s so cutthroat right now…. they came up together, they just have never parted, so it’s really a true friendship.”

Swift and Gomez may not have been able to spend the “Back To You” singer’s birthday together this year, but fans needn’t feel too bad as it appears Gomez was given her very own surprise party back in California, which was attended by fellow singer and Season 11 winner of America’s Got Talent, Grace VanderWaal, who also took to Instagram to give Gomez a birthday shout-out.

The “Same Old Love” singer was apparently taking a break from filming her upcoming zombie flick in upstate New York to attend an Imagine Dragons concert and was surprised back stage with an early birthday celebration.

Gomez’s former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, Maria Canals-Barrera, who played her mother on the Disney Channel series, also took the time to wish her a happy birthday.

Happy 26th Birthday to my beautiful #WOWP daughter, @selenagomez! Seems like yesterday we were celebrating your “Quinceñera!” #myfavoriteWOWPepisode pic.twitter.com/rFGnwVJ3tB — Maria Canals-Barrera (@Maria_CB) July 22, 2018

