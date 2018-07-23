WWE News: Jake Roberts Shoots On Modern Match Styles, ‘It Doesn’t Take A Great Wrestler To Jump Off Of A Cage’

The WWE Hall of Famer blames a lack of territories for the problems that wrestlers are having today.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is known as one of the all-time greats in the industry when it comes to charisma, ring psychology, and telling a great in-ring story. Currently, the WWE legend coaches at the Snake Pit Pro Wrestling Academy in Las Vegas, and on July 28, he will host a ring psychology seminar at PCW Ultra. Recently, Sports Illustrated interviewed Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and he spoke on the style of matches in modern day wrestling, and the problem that today’s talent has.

The WWE legend said that the wrestling industry always came naturally to him, and he fed off of creativity. Jake Roberts told Sports Illustrated how he is frustrated with the lack of unique matches on a weekly basis.

“That’s what I don’t get about the young talent today, so many matches are the same. Don’t they get bored? It’s ridiculous what they waste, and they don’t even know they’re wasting it. I blame that on the new way of wrestling.”

Roberts added that when new talent now comes up in the industry, they can be in the main event within a year. He remarked that in his day, they had to learn, and they had territories that forced them to constantly grow and change. The former WWE superstar then revealed to Sports Illustrated the issue he has in the styles of the current product.

“Everybody wants to get to the top and they no problem sacrificing their life to do it. It doesn’t take a great wrestler to jump off the top of a cage. How many times can you do that before you miss? How many times can you do that before you’re crippled? Longevity is a key to success.”

Jake Roberts explained that a solid match is not defined by a certain number of moves, but effectively delivering the moves that are used. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he had six primary moves that he would utilize during his matches, but he knew when to do them. He said that he would perform those moves perfectly, and because of that, people believed his in-ring work.

Indeed, some of the most successful workers in wrestling history are those who have not performed a cornucopia of maneuvers, such as Dusty Rhodes, The Ultimate Warrior, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena. Even WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair performed the same set of moves in every match, but he delivered them with such precision that the crowd never got bored.

Jake Roberts concluded the interview by expressing gratitude to his fans. The WWE legend said that his fans showed him that all his years of sacrificing meant something, and he added, “I do appreciate it.”