Jordan Peele’s Upcoming Horror Movie ‘Us’ Gets Even Bigger, Stars From ‘Aquaman’ And ‘Titans’ Join The Cast

Two new name drops have been made, and they're impressive celebrities.

It has not been long since Jordan Peele’s Oscar winning debut Get Out swept fans away due to the provocative and thought provoking nature of the horror film. Now, among his various other rumored projects, the director and his Monkeypaw Productions — alongside Sean McKittrick and Jason Blum — have began post-production for a new scar thrill, Us. Peele’s new film release date was announced for March 15, 2019. Names of the cast are steadily rolling out, despite details of the new horror movie plot remaining tightly under wraps. Bloody Disgusting recently reported on two of the fresh name drops.

Anna Diop, 30 years-old, is known for such roles as character, Nicole Carter in 24: Legacy and more recently as playing Starfire in the upcoming television series, Titans, which is currently in post-production. Fans of the actress will be excited to hear she is joining the cast for Peele’s Us. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also stated to be cast in the film, alongside Diop and other, such as: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss and Tim Heidecker.

Anna Diop arrived at the Dynamic and Diverse Emmy Nominee Reception presented by the Television Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, Calif. Phil McCarten / AP Images

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, 31 years-old, is an American actor in The Greatest Showman as well as playing Cadillac in a television series known as The Get Down. Abdul-Mateen II will also be playing David Kane, Black Manta, in the upcoming film Aquaman, and is said to be acting in the pre-production television series of Watchmen, writes IMDB.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends as Cunard Hosts the World Premiere of 20th Century Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” on board Queen Mary 2 on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Stuart Ramson / AP Images

According to Bloody Disgusting, the only solidly known detail about this new movie is that Us will center around two different couples; one couple will be white, and the other will be black, a tid-bit that suggests perhaps Peele will once again be dealing with racial topics, just as was seen in the acclaimed Get Out. Besides that information, Jordan Peele recently shared the image for the Us movie poster art on his Instagram. The style is minimalist, yet striking. Two shadowy faces are placed in the center, artistically smeared above the title for the film. These faces are looking away from one another, and seem to mimic the shape of a heart. The background is a contrasting white and grey wash.

A post shared by Jordan Peele (@jordanpeele) on May 8, 2018 at 8:25pm PDT

This hyped up “new nightmare” is gaining a lot of attention on social media, with fans on Twitter begging for a trailer or at least some form of other details to calm their anticipation. Certainly, expectations are high for Jordan Peele’s new movie after the huge success he saw with Get Out. His debut film was nominated for awards such as Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director, resulted in an Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay. Audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is 86 percent, and the Tomatometer gives Get Out an impressive 99 percent from critics.