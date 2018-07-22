Frances McDormand Is God In A New Neil Gaiman TV Show

Turns out Ariana Grande’s song is right. God is a woman, at least in an upcoming TV show. Two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand will voice the role of God in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens. Gaiman made the announcement at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend.

“The comedy/drama series, based on the book by Gaiman and the late author Terry Pratchett, follows an angel and demon, played by Michael Sheen and David Tennant respectively, living on Earth as the apocalypse approaches,” according to Huffington Post. Tennant will star as Crowley, a demon who has lived on Earth since the dawn of creation and Sheen will play Arizaphale, an angel who’s lived on Earth just as long. They will serve as the representatives of heaven and hell.

The series will be on Amazon and is set to start streaming in 2019. Other stars in the show are Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel and Nick Offerman as the U.S. Ambassador and father of the child, Warlock.

According to Hollywood Reporter, on the panel at Comic-Con, Gaiman described why he chose McDormand for the role of God.

“We knew God had to be a woman. We were talking about great American actresses because we knew [we wanted it] to be an American voice.”

Out of the blue, McDormand emailed him asking to use his house in Scotland — they had never met before — and that is when he popped the question of asking her to do the role.

“That’s how Frances got cast: Blackmail,” Gaiman joked.

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 20: Ben Edlund, Naren Shankar, Sam Esmail, Neil Gaiman, Naren Shankar, Sam Esmail and Neil Gaiman, and Carlton Cuse speak onstage at the Amazon Prime Video Showcase during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

McDormand has won two Oscars, most recently last year for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. She has played various roles on television, including the HBO mini-series Olive Kitteridge, which won her an Emmy for her role as the title character, and the series for best television mini-series or movie.

Gaiman is an accomplished author and television/film writer. Several of his books he has adapted into shows and movies including the STARZ show American Gods, and the film, Coraline. He’s also written on several shows like Doctor Who and Lucifer.

Amazon also released a special video about the production of the series.