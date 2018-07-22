Jada Pinkett Rocks A Sexy Yellow Bikini After Husband Will Smith Had Her Looking ‘All Crazy’ In This Video

Jada Pinkett shared a rare bikini selfie in response to one of Will Smith’s Instagram videos to push some “counter-programming.”

The Girls Trip star showed off her bikini body in response to Will Smith’s ‘Daddy Dearest’ video in which she says her husband had her looking crazy, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

The actress, who rarely shares selfies on Instagram, wore a stunning yellow bikini. The 46-year-old displayed her slim figure in the outfit and appears to be on a yacht enjoying her family vacation.

In the video in question, Will Smith jokingly demands that his wife looks pretty to boost his follower count. When she refuses he turns the camera to his daughter Willow Smith asking her to perform.

After Willow turns down her famous Dad’s request, his son Trey momentarily acknowledges the camera.

The 46-year-old tells her husband to delete the video due to the state of her hair but Will insists that she looks fine.

Jada then took the sexy selfie to counteract her bad hair day in the video her husband shared with his 19 million fans.

The famous actor has become an unlikely Instagram star with his hilarious videos, couple goals, and nostalgic throwback photos. Although he was late to join the social media platform, his viral posts quickly garnered him over 19 million followers in a couple of months.

#QualityTime A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jul 22, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett have been married for more than 20 years. While it was long rumored that the couple has an open marriage, Jada responded to the rumor on Facebook.

The Smiths are known for their unconventional marriage and the couple has debunked several split rumors over the years. Will Smith even claimed that their romance transcends marriage.

Smith recently appeared as a guest on Tidal’s Rap Radar podcast when he made these comments via CNN.

“We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing […] would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

Jada Pinkett also shared a similar sentiment about her husband and their marriage expressing that there is no chance of a divorce during a radio interview on SwayIn The Morning.

“All that relationship [stuff] and what people think ideas of a husband, partner and all that, man, whatever,” she added. “At the end of the day, that is a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”