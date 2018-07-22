Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Both Get Tattoos Honoring Their Grandfathers

Celebrity couples spotted donning matching ink isn’t a new concept and when celebrity couples both decide to get tattoos in honor of someone important in their lives, fans can definitely appreciate the sweet sentiment, which is the case for Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner.

On Sunday, Cosmopolitan reported that Jonas, 28, and Turner, 22, decided to each get tattoos in honor of their grandfathers at the famous Bang Bang Tattoo shop in New York City.

The Game of Thrones actress got an elegant “G” tattooed onto her right pinky finger, which she shared on her Instagram with the caption, “for my grandad. My hero.”

Jonas opted for a slightly bigger tribute to his grandfather in the form of a postage stamp on his arm, which he also shared with his fans on his Instagram writing, “For PaPa Miller”.

Jonas and Turner’s grandfather tribute tattoos follow in the footsteps of the engaged power couple, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. The two both sport matching tattoos of Davidson’s late father’s FDNY badge number, 8418, on their bodies. Grande’s lies on the top of her foot while Davidson has his on his left forearm. They each got their tattoos to honor Davidson’s father, Scott, who tragically died during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in New York City.

Jonas and Turner first got together in 2016 and became engaged in October 2017. The two haven’t really spoken much about when they plan to get married or any other details as Turner has been quite busy filming the last season of her popular HBO series.

The couple was most recently spotted in London with Jonas’s younger brother, Nick, his girlfriend, Quantico star, Priyanka Chopra and his older brother, Kevin. The group was having dinner in celebration of Chopra’s birthday.

While Jonas may have gotten some fresh ink paying tribute to his grandfather, he apparently got a tattoo of his fiancé on his arm not too long ago and although he never confirmed that it was, in fact, Turner, fans were quick to speculate that it was.

Many fans will argue that it’s risky when celebrities get tattoos of their significant others as the relationship could suddenly come to an end.

For example, Justin Bieber is engaged to Hailey Baldwin and while he hasn’t gotten a tattoo in her honor as of yet, he does have an angel tattoo of ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, on his left arm and his past attempt to cover her face up with some shading, didn’t do much to deter fans from being able to see that it’s still the “Wolves” singer’s face.

Fans can catch Turner in the final season of Game of Thrones when it premieres on HBO in 2019.