U.S. Security Threat? Military Intercepts Plane That Breached ‘No Fly’ Zone At Trump National Golf Club

The U.S. military intercepted a plane that had breached a “no fly” zone near President Donald Trump’s golf resort in New Jersey, but it was not deemed a security threat.

The White House released a statement via spokeswoman Lindsay Walters, who said the plane was appeared at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Trump had been spending the weekend at the resort in Bedminster, New Jersey according to WFAA.

“The aircraft was met upon landing,” Walters said. “The pilot [was] interviewed by law enforcement and deemed a non-threat.”

This is not the first potential security threat to the president in recent memory, as a paraglider flew a Greenpeace protest banner over the seaside resort he was staying at in Scotland.

The banner read “Trump: Well Below Par” in response to his immigration and environment stance. He allegedly retreated inside as the banner waved according to Inquisitr.

A statement read, “As the glider appears overhead the president can be seen making for the entrance breaking into a trot.”

President Trump and first lady Melania arrived to protests in Scotland the weekend before the Helsinki summit, and police officers were forced to remove protestors from the golf course. A protective detail of snipers were also positioned on a tower overlooking the resort.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The first couple were staying at the Turnberry resort to relax following a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in the UK.

Demonstrators lined up on the beach and chanted “Trump is a racist! Trump is a liar!” A BBC reporter later tweeted a video of President Trump waving to the people who yelled “No Trump, No KKK, No Racist USA!”

Jonathan Shafi, a member of the group Scotland Against Trump, said that the demonstrators were there to support the Americans who oppose Trump’s views.

“It’s not acceptable that a president talks about grabbing women, separates children from their families and gives encouragement to facists, racists, misogynists and homophobes,” he said to reporters.

He added, “We are not anti-American, just against Trump and his devisive regime.

A balloon of Trump as a giant orange baby was also flown over Edinburgh during a march of over ten thousand people. The same balloon was also flown over London when the Trumps visited.

Trump had not been to Scotland since hours after the Brexit vote in 2016, when he was the prospective Republican nominee for president. He created a media frenzy during that trip by comparing pro-Brexit voters and Trump allies.