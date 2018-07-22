Giuliana Rancic Shares Sweet Photo Of Son Duke, Lists Three Things She ‘Can’t Get Enough Of’

It’s no secret that Giuliana Rancic absolutely loves her son, Duke. Fans who follower her on Instagram know that it is not uncommon for the TV personality to post images of the two leading men in her life — her son, Duke and her husband, Bill Rancic. And last night the E! News host was at it again, sharing yet another sweet image of her 5-year-old son.

In the picture-perfect snapshot, Duke can be seen sitting on a wooden rocking chair while sporting a huge smile on his face. The only son of Bill and Giuliana is donning a casual, kid look with grey basketball shorts and a shirt that reads “superhero in training.” The youngster looks as sweet as can be with a pair of blue sneakers and a Callaway golf hat.

In the caption of the image, Rancic lists the three things that she loves most in life including her son Duke’s smile, her husband Bill, and a hot skillet cookie. So far, the photo has earned Giuliana a lot of attention with over 23,000 likes in addition to 270 plus comments. Many fans were quick to let Rancic know how cute her growing son is while countless other fans shared in her sentiments of loving a good old skillet cookie.

“Omg Duke he’s sooooo cute!”

“Always with beautiful smiles,” another fan wrote.

“Wait…..there are skillet cookies up there????? How did I miss that?? You tell that sushi chef he’s soooooo in the doghouse,” another fan joked.

Giuliana did not tag the location of the photo, but it appears that she and her family have been enjoying some rest and relaxation time at the popular celebrity hangout, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Both Giuliana and Bill have shared a slew of photos from the getaway and appear to be having a great time wakeboarding and enjoying their time together before Rancic heads back to work at E! News.

As the Inquisitr shared last month, Giuliana will be returning to E! News to co-host the popular show with Jason Kennedy once again. Rancic left the show three years ago but continued her working relationship with E!, hosting Fashion Police and Live From the Red Carpet. And the network seems thrilled to have Rancic back on board as they even shared a nice statement with the news of Giuliana’s return.

“Giuliana is an incredibly charismatic and well-respected entertainment journalist. As a longtime member of the E! family, it’s exciting to welcome her back home to E! News. While E! News has seen massive growth across digital and social, we have also continued to expand and elevate our television coverage, and Giuliana is an excellent addition to our weeknight series, which remains the most watched entertainment news franchise with young women,” Executive Vice President & General Manager, News & Digital, E!, John Najarian said.

Rancic is expected to return to her gig this coming fall.