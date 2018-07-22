Jenna Jameson Credits Ketogenic Diet For 45-Pound Weight Loss

"I cut out bread, pasta, potatoes, rice, all refined sugar," the former adult entertainer said.

Former porn star Jenna Jameson credits the low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein ketogenic diet for her 45-pound weight loss and fit bikini body at age 44.

Jameson, who gave birth to her third child in April 2017, posted her weight loss update on Instagram, where she showed off her flat abs and slimmed-down bikini body.

“I’ve officially lost over 45 pounds,” Jenna wrote in the caption to her Instagram photo. “I’ve started to implement a bit of exercise and I’m seeing immediate results.”

Jameson said in addition to losing weight, she feels sharper mentally as a result of her “ketogenic lifestyle.”

Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian Love Keto Diet

Jenna said she accelerated her post-baby weight loss by cutting out pasta, potatoes, rice, bread, and all refined sugars from her diet. She stuck to an organic ketogenic diet that emphasizes meat, fish, and vegetables, as well as healthy unprocessed fats.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the keto diet has become a favorite among Hollywood beauties like Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian.

The ketogenic diet has been touted for promoting rapid weight loss and has also been used clinically to curb epileptic seizures in children.

Drastically reducing carb intake forces your body to burn fat (instead of carbs) for fuel.

The 5-foot-7 Jenna Jameson said she weighed 178 pounds during her pregnancy and has since lost 45 pounds.

#throwbackthursday ???? #37weekspregnant A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Jan 18, 2018 at 12:18pm PST

Jameson said her goal weight is 125 pounds. Jenna is 44-years-old and still has an enviable bikini body after three pregnancies.

Proponents of the keto diet say it fuels weight loss without hunger and reduces inflammation by preventing blood-sugar spikes.

Experts say in addition to its effectiveness as a weight-loss tool, low-carb diets like the keto plan can eliminate the need for diabetes drugs because they work immediately to reduce high blood sugar, according to a report published in the medical journal Nutrition.

“Dietary carbohydrate restriction reliably reduces high blood glucose, leads to the reduction or elimination of medication, and has never shown side effects comparable to those seen in many drugs,” said obesity expert Dr. Eric Westman.

Like Jenna Jameson, Victoria’s Secret supermodel Adriana Lima has credited the low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet for her rapid post-baby weight loss and hot bikini body, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Shutterstock

Adriana’s diet typically focuses on high-quality proteins like meat and chicken, and she snacks on low-carb fruits like blueberries and blackberries.

When she’s training for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Lima said she drastically reduces her carb intake to get as lean as possible.