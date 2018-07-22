Jenna Jameson Credits Ketogenic Diet For 45-Pound Weight Loss

Former porn star Jenna Jameson credits the low-carb, high-fat, moderate-protein ketogenic diet for her 45-pound weight loss and fit bikini body at age 44.
Jameson, who gave birth to her third child in April 2017, posted her weight loss update on Instagram, where she showed off her flat abs and slimmed-down bikini body.
“I’ve officially lost over 45 pounds,” Jenna wrote in the caption to her Instagram photo. “I’ve started to implement a bit of exercise and I’m seeing immediate results.”
Jameson said in addition to losing weight, she feels sharper mentally as a result of her “ketogenic lifestyle.”
Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian Love Keto Diet
Jenna said she accelerated her post-baby weight loss by cutting out pasta, potatoes, rice, bread, and all refined sugars from her diet. She stuck to an organic ketogenic diet that emphasizes meat, fish, and vegetables, as well as healthy unprocessed fats.
As the Inquisitr previously reported, the keto diet has become a favorite among Hollywood beauties like Halle Berry and Kim Kardashian.
The ketogenic diet has been touted for promoting rapid weight loss and has also been used clinically to curb epileptic seizures in children.
Drastically reducing carb intake forces your body to burn fat (instead of carbs) for fuel.
Time for a fitness/weight loss update. Wow, simply wow. I’ve officially lost over 45 pounds. I’ve started to implement a bit of exercise and I’m seeing immediate results. I guess muscle memory is a thing. I stopped paying attention to the scale because I’m not really losing weight anymore, just losing inches. I’m feeling satisfied with my progress physically, but an awesome byproduct of this ketogenic lifestyle is I feel sharper mentally. I’m starting to allow myself a weekly treat which is nice! Also, I’m still breastfeeding and my supply is healthy as ever! So to all of you that are wanting to start a weight loss journey, look at me! It can be done! Even with a toddler! Bra by @behrbras #ketotransformation #weightlossjourney #fitmom #transformationtuesday #weightlosstransformation
The 5-foot-7 Jenna Jameson said she weighed 178 pounds during her pregnancy and has since lost 45 pounds.
Jameson said her goal weight is 125 pounds. Jenna is 44-years-old and still has an enviable bikini body after three pregnancies.
Proponents of the keto diet say it fuels weight loss without hunger and reduces inflammation by preventing blood-sugar spikes.
This is what 30 pound weight loss looks like. ???? this took me a little over two months. I cut out bread, pasta, potatoes, rice, all refined sugar, no snacks like chips and crackers. I rarely ate out. I made sure I only put WHOLE foods in my body. What I mean by Whole Foods is, nothing with additives. All fresh organic foods. Meat fish and veggies. I never felt my weight defined me, but my health DID. I felt lethargic, sad when I looked in the mirror and didn’t recognize myself. My ankles hurt. I struggled up the stairs carrying Batel. I couldn’t go on like that anymore. I’m here to say you can do it… it’s possible. #weightlossjourney #keto #carbfree #momlife #bodytransformation #bodyafterbaby
Experts say in addition to its effectiveness as a weight-loss tool, low-carb diets like the keto plan can eliminate the need for diabetes drugs because they work immediately to reduce high blood sugar, according to a report published in the medical journal Nutrition.
“Dietary carbohydrate restriction reliably reduces high blood glucose, leads to the reduction or elimination of medication, and has never shown side effects comparable to those seen in many drugs,” said obesity expert Dr. Eric Westman.
Like Jenna Jameson, Victoria’s Secret supermodel Adriana Lima has credited the low-carb, high-fat ketogenic diet for her rapid post-baby weight loss and hot bikini body, as the Inquisitr has reported.
Adriana’s diet typically focuses on high-quality proteins like meat and chicken, and she snacks on low-carb fruits like blueberries and blackberries.
When she’s training for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Lima said she drastically reduces her carb intake to get as lean as possible.