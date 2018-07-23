Black Sarcophagus Fans Want To Drink The Red Liquid Found Inside Casket To ‘Assume Its Powers And Finally Die’

People are petitioning to drink the red liquid found inside the black sarcophagus.

Thanks to the internet, there’s no shortage of people who want to band together for any common goal. This time, fans of the recently unsealed black sarcophagus want to do the unthinkable, which is to actually drink the red liquid that was found inside, according to the Verge.

Scottish game producer Innes McKendrick started the change.org petition, which is probably just a joke, but has garnered tons of support. The petition was launched three days ago. And although it only gained 100 signatures on the first day, as of today, there are 13,991 people who signed the petition. According to the page, the goal is to “drink the red liquid from the cursed dark sarcophagus in the form of some sort of carbonated energy drink so we can assume its powers and finally die,” whatever that means.

Experts believe that the red liquid is sewage, although the supporters of the petition don’t believe that to be the case.

The popularity of the petition has forced the Egyptian government to take note. The antiquities ministry has proclaimed that the red liquid is neither “juice for mummies that contains an elixir of life” nor “red mercury,” but maintains that it is sewage water, detailed Metro.

There's a petition to let people drink the red sarcophagus "juice." https://t.co/SsyQHC4SGZ — VICE (@VICE) July 20, 2018

In fact, the government has said that people might die from drinking it. The sewage is believed to have leaked into the casket from a sewage trench, thereby decomposing what could have been mummies, and leaving just skeletons behind.

None of the three skeletons appear to be from important figures at this time. Even so, some believe that the remains could be of Alexander the Great, whose remains have yet to be discovered.

Other experts believe that one of the bodies is of a warrior, because it has what appears to be a wound from an arrow, reported the Independent.

Media attention on the newly-found sarcophagus was elevated when Egyptian officials said that opening it could unleash a 2,000-year-old curse on Alexandria, the city where it was found.

#Egyptian archaeologists have dashed hopes that a newly-discovered ancient sarcophagus might contain the remains of Alexander the Great, finding instead a mummified family swimming in red liquid https://t.co/FWfQoXuAkh pic.twitter.com/jcGe1QzhpJ — ABC News (@abcnews) July 20, 2018

The sarcophagus weighs 30 tons, and is 264cm long.

Some of the users that signed the petition to drink the red liquid have left comments bordering on the comical.

“WE DEMAND ACCESS TO IMBIBE THE CURSED ELIXIR,” one supporter said. “Yummy mummy,” said another.

McKendrick has periodically updated the petition, adding that “please stop trying to tell me the skeleton juice is mostly sewage thats impossible everyone knows skeletons cannot poop.” He also added another note after the petition reached 10,000 signatures, saying that “thank you so much for all ur deep and personal reasons for wanting to drink the cursed mummy milkshake, i swear i will keep fighting to allow u to sup.”