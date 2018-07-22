Extreme Weather Hits Parts Of Asia

According to CNN, extreme weather patterns in Vietnam, Japan, the Philippines, and China have resulted in major evacuations and fatalities.

The Vietnam News Agency reported Sunday that at least 21 people have died and more have gone missing due to Tropical Depression Son Tinh, which is supposed to last until Tuesday. The storm caused flash flooding and landslides, submerging villages underwater in the Thanh Hoa and Yen Bai provinces. The Vietnam News Agency also reported that temporary housing will be provided to those whose homes were destroyed or are located in currently unsafe and unstable areas.

Additionally, local governments are already working to fix the damaged infrastructure in those provinces and are attempting to locate any missing people. On Sunday, winds reached a high of 32 mph, with rainfall estimates approaching 500 mm.

In China, over 190,000 people have been evacuated to safe and more remote locations due to the strong winds and rain caused by Tropical Storm Ampil. With winds of 28 mph near the center of the storm, Ampil is the 10th typhoon to strike the region this year.

The Shanghai Airport Authority released a statement on the encroaching storm.

“Tropical Storm Ampil is fast-approaching Shanghai, affecting our airports’ flight schedules. Several airlines have made the difficult decision of canceling certain flights leaving and arriving at Shanghai Pudong Airport and Hongqiao Airport between 0:00 and 20:00 on July 22.”

So far, 500 flights have been cancelled, both domestically and abroad.

Meanwhile, it is monsoon season in the Philippines. Due to the increasingly heavy rain and strong winds, at least 728,000 people have been evacuated from villages affected by the extensive rainfall. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, the storm, known as Josie, will move winds of up to 86 mph toward the Philippines and cause up to seven inches of flooding.

Japan, on the other hand, has been currently experiencing a heat weave for the last two weeks, with temperatures in the 90s (F) and a heat index in the 40s.

“Sweating is only as good as your body’s ability to evaporate that sweat off of the skin. Heat indices in the mid 40s are making it nearly impossible for the body’s response to properly take effect,” according to CNN’s Van Dam. Nearly 90 percent of the country has been impacted by this heat wave. So far, 13 people have died due to the extreme heat.

This heat wave comes just after a major flood that killed nearly 210 people last month.