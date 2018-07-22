Three Swimmers Die In Rip Currents On North Carolina Beaches

Dangerous rip currents are threatening the lives of beach goers on the East Coast. Saturday the currents proved deadly as three people were pulled from the ocean waters along the North Carolina beaches after drowning.

The weekends drownings were not the first of its kind, bringing the total number of rough surf and rip current deaths to 11 for the year. The U.S Lifesaving Association estimates nearly 100 people die in rip currents each year in the U.S.

The deaths occurred at three separate beaches along the state’s southern coast, according to ABC after the moderate rip current warning was placed for the coast. Two of the deaths occurred at different beaches in Brunswick County, just across the state line from popular tourist spot Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The third death happened north in New Hanover County.

According to ABC affiliate WTVD, one of the beach goers was a 20-year old man who was swept away by a rip current around 2 p.m. at Sunset Beach in North Carolina on Saturday. Once being pulled from the ocean by a surfer, beach goers began performing CPR before emergency responders arrived, according to Coastline Rescue Squad Chief David Robinson, but after being taken to a local hospital, the man was pronounced dead.

25 miles up the shore, a 40-year old man drowned to death while trying to help someone get free from a rip current. The other person was brought to shore safely but the man did not make it.

High rip current risk today. Heed lifeguard advisories. pic.twitter.com/uNoRtp8Tpz — Cape Cod NS (@CapeCodNPS) July 22, 2018

The third swimmer passed away Saturday at 11 a.m. after being pulled out of the ocean at Wrightsville Beach by lifeguards. Wrightsville Beach Fire Chief, Genn Rogers told the paper the man was not breathing when found and was soon pronounced dead.

Rip currents account for more than 80 percent of the 84,900 rescues which lifeguards made in 2016 according to the U.S. Lifesaving Association. On June 13, 10 people were rescued in rip current-related incidents in two hours according to the Wrightsville Beach Ocean Rescue.

The threat is serious according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, because rip currents occur everyday and can appear to be calm areas of the ocean without waves, they most often form at low spots or breaks in sandbars near piers. The administration warns beach goers.

“A break in the pattern of incoming waves can signal a rip current.”

Lifeguards urge beach goers to become aware of rip currents and learn how to escape them, hopefully, saving their life.