Ritz Crackers Recalls Some Products Due To Salmonella Risk

The company has not yet received any reports of infections.

The manufacturer of Ritz Crackers Mondelēz Global has announced a voluntary nationwide recall of some of their Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products because of a potential salmonella risk. USA Todayreports, the products that are being recalled contain whey powder as an ingredient, which has been recalled by the whey supplier used.

The current recall applies to the United States, including Puerto Rico & the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A quick visit to the company’s website, ritzcrackers.com, will prompt users to review an “important customer alert.” Clicking the alert will take users to a statement from Mondelēz Global, which explains that “salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.”

The statement then goes on to list all affected products, the matching retail codes, and images of the packaged items. The manufacturer was sure to note that only the products listed were affected and that “no other Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall.”

The recall affects Ritz Everything Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bits Cheese, Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches, Ritz Bacon Cracker Sandwiches with Cheese, Ritz Whole Wheat Cracker Sandwiches with White Cheddar Cheese, and a few other snack items. The products have expiration dates of January 14, 2019 to April 13, 2019, according to USA Today.

The statement also says there have been no reports of illnesses as of the date of issuing, and that the current recall is merely a precaution based on the ingredient supplier’s recall.

Mondelēz advises customers who have already purchased the affected products to not eat them. Customers are urged to contact the company to get more information about the recall.

This isn’t the first recall by popular snack brands. Earlier this month, Kellogg’s recalled a few of its Honey Smacks products after discovering that the cereal was linked to a salmonella outbreak that led to 73 people being infected and causing 24 others to be hospitalized, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“Twenty-seven more ill people from 19 states were added to this outbreak since the last update on June 14, 2018,” the CDC reported on July 12 regarding Kellogg’s cereals. They also noted that no deaths have been linked to outbreak.

Mondelēz says its recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.