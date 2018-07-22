WWE News: Kurt Angle On Brock Lesnar’s UFC Return, Who He Thinks Is Ready For The Main Roster From NXT

The ‘Raw’ general manager also talked about his feelings on if there should be another ‘King of the Ring’ tournament, and who he likes on ‘SmackDown.’

WWE’s Kurt Angle is known for taking Q&A’s from his Facebook page, and he recently held another one. The wrestling legend talked about how he would feel if the WWE brought back another King of the Ring tournament, his favorite match with the iconic Eddie Guerrero, Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC, and more, as Ringside News documented.

In regard to Kurt Angle’s thoughts on if the WWE will ever bring back the King of the Ring tournament, the Olympic Gold medalist said that it’s tough. He added that he loves the event, but wrestling three times during a pay-per-view takes a toll on the body. The WWE has recently held several gauntlet matches and an iron man match, which could be argued are just as tough on the body, if not more so since there aren’t breaks in between the action like the tournament has. So, his answer was probably geared to shut down the subject since the WWE seemingly has no planes to have the retired pay-per-view return.

A Facebook user asked Angle on if he has watched the NXT brand as of late, and if so, what he thinks of the Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa feud. The WWE Hall of Famer said that he likes both superstars, and that their feud is a tremendous program. He added that they are ready for the next stages of their careers, and that he truly enjoys the NXT product. The next stage for superstars from NXT is moving to the main roster of the WWE, so this was a major nod to Ciampa’s and Gargano’s talent.

Kurt Angle also revealed that he still enjoys watching SmackDown Live. He loves AJ Styles as the WWE champion, and he added that he loves Nakamura’s hero turn too. Fans on Facebook started to freak out that he would call Nakamura’s shift a hero turn, but most likely this was an autocorrect issue, and Angle probably meant heel turn.

The former WWE champion also talked about his favorite moment with the late Eddie Guerrero. He said that his favorite moment was their match at WrestleMania 20. He then added that they also put on a classic match on SmackDown that was a very entertaining contest, which included Guerrero pulling Kurt’s singlet down and exposing his backside. He said that SmackDown bout may have been even better than their contest at WrestleMania 20.

A fan asked Kurt Angle what he thinks about Brock Lesnar and Daniel Cormier possibly facing each other in the UFC. The WWE legend said that it could be a great fight if it happens, but that he would prefer Lesnar full-time in the WWE. Kurt Angle also revealed during the Q&A that before he arrived at the WWE, he thought professional wrestling was fake, but it turned out to be the toughest thing he’s ever done in his career.