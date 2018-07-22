One of the New York Yankees' top trade targets, New York Mets ace righty Jacob deGrom, takes the mound against his possible future team Sunday night.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets play the deciding game of their three-game, interleague Subway Series on Sunday. The Yankees need a victory to keep pace in the American League East with the first-place Boston Red Sox, who opened up a five-game lead with their victory over the Detroit Tigers earlier in the day, as MLB.com reports. But the featured attraction of the day will certainly be 30-year-old Mets righty ace Jacob deGrom, who according to numerous reports, could soon be pitching in pinstripes.

The Yankees-Mets game will live stream from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Sunday, and deGrom will have a national showcase for other teams who may be interested in dealing for the Major League ERA leader — the Chicago Cubs tops among them, according to ESPN.

But SB Nation baseball writer Brent Borzelli wrote recently that the Yankees could prove to be the best fit for deGrom, if indeed the faltering Mets decide to unload the righty in hopes of rebuilding their struggling team in a hurry.

“The Yankees are in a unique position to help the Mets in all areas of need, without diminishing their own team,” Borzelli wrote. “Would the Mets execute a deal with their crosstown rivals? They’d be foolish not to, especially if the Yankees make the best offer. Shunning the best package to avoid helping the Yankees would be like cutting off your nose to spite your face.”

Jacob deGrom of the Mets faces the Yankees on Sunday night, but he may soon be switching sides, trade rumors say. Rob Carr / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Major League Baseball final “Subway Series” clash of 2018 from Yankee Stadium, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 8:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time or 5:05 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, July 20.

The five-year veteran, who was drafted in the ninth round by the Mets in 2010 out of Calvary Christian Academy in Ormond Beach, Florida, has faced the Yankees once this year. Jacob deGrom ended up on the losing side of a 4-1 decision despite hurling eight strong innings, giving up just four hits and striking out eight, as Baseball Reference records.

His 1.68 ERA leads the Majors, and his strikeout rate of 10.873 per nine innings ranks 10th overall, fourth in the National League, per Baseball Reference stats.

The Houston Astros have been pegged as another possible trading partner for the Mets in a deGrom deal, according to NJ.com. But deGrom says that he would be happy to stay with the Mets, saying, “I’ve enjoyed my time here.”

The Yankees on Sunday night will counter with their own righty, 29-year-old Masahiro Tanaka who brings a 7-2 record and 4.54 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings into the series-deciding matchup with the crosstown Mets.

The New York Yankees will counter Jacob deGrom with 29-year-old righty Masahiro Tanaka on Sunday. Al Bello / Getty Images

To watch the New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Subway Series finale live stream for free, use one of the multiple live stream feeds provided by MLB.TV, where the online streaming subscription service of Major League Baseball is offering the Mets vs. Yankees matchup as one its “Free Game of the Day” offerings — on a Sunday when every game is being offered for free by MLB.TV.

That means the game may be streamed live via the MLB.TV site by anyone — without a fee — though a quick signup for the free MLB.com site membership is required. The Sunday night New York Mets vs. New York Yankees live stream can also be viewed for free using the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on the MLB channel offered on set-top streaming boxes such as the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others.

Another way to watch the New York Mets vs. New York Yankees interleague showdown live stream, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

Fans who do not have login credentials to view WatchESPN online can still watch the New York vs. New York Sunday Night Baseball game stream live for free without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the New York Mets vs. New York Yankees MLB matchup live stream for free.