Taylor Swift Receives High Praise From Fans After Performing In Pouring Rain At ‘Reputation’ Concert

Not even heavy downpour could stop Swift from performing.

Let it be known that not even torrential downpour will stop Taylor Swift from performing. The “Delicate” singer, 28, headed to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for a three-day concert event this weekend as part of her “Reputation” Stadium Tour.

On Sunday, E! News reported that despite heavy rainfall, Swift did not cancel her Saturday night concert and instead, performed her entire two-hour set in the pouring rain. The “Gorgeous” singer had been keeping track of the weather report prior to her evening’s concert, which she shared with her fans in a video uploaded onto her Instagram Story.

“I’ve been looking at the weather reports tonight from MetLife Stadium. Uh, it’s 80 to 90 percent chance of rain. But we like the rain, don’t we? I love it, personally.”

Swift’s mother, Andrea Swift, was also showcased in the video, but she didn’t seem to share her daughter’s love of rain.

Even though the weather was not ideal, Swift didn’t let that dampen her spirits and neither did her “Swifties,” who braved the downpour with her. While some artists might have postponed their concert due to rain, Swift’s fans praised her on social media for carrying on with the show, calling her “a true team player.”

Taylor Swift thanking her whole entire team along with the arena staff as it pours rain through her W H O L E entire outdoor show: a true team player — samantha alaimo (@samantha_alaimo) July 22, 2018

Saturday marked day two of her MetLife as E! News previously reported that Swift’s Friday concert, which donned much nicer weather, brought gal-pals Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone to cheer their bestie on. Hadid had previously attended the “End Game” singer’s “Reputation” concert in Philadelphia the prior weekend.

According to a nearby concert-goer, both Hadid and Stone were “were screaming and jumping for Taylor as she sang ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things'”. It’s no secret that Swift and Hadid have been friends for years, but fans might be surprised to know that the “Sparks Fly” singer has been friends with Stone for almost a decade.

While Friday’s concert may have had a more celeb-themed attendance, Saturday night’s show takes the cake as one fan took to Twitter, describing the show as “magic”.

tonight @taylorswift13 sang both Clean and Fearless while we were all soaking wet dancing in the rain and I may or may not get hypothermia but it was magic and I’m never gonna forget it !!! ✨ #repTourEastRutherford — Kristin Harris (@KristinHarris) July 22, 2018

Prior to taking the stage, one of Swift’s opening acts, Camila Cabello, got lucky as she performed before the rain began.

Swift is due to complete her MetLife appearance on Sunday and then will have the chance to relax as she takes a few days off before she heads to Foxborough, Massachusetts for a three-day concert event at Gillette Stadium July 26-July 28.

And in case some fans were wondering, Swift did not get stuck mid-air due to technical glitches and she did not find herself caught in the middle of a surprise marriage proposal as she did with her shows in Philadelphia last weekend.