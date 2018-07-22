Jennifer Lopez Prepares To Turn 49 By Hitting The Gym In A Tiny White Sports Bra And Wild Leggings

Jennifer Lopez's leggings were inspired by her iconic Versace dress.

Soon, Jennifer Lopez will officially be one year away from turning the big 5-0. However, the “El Anillo” singer isn’t sitting around fretting over getting older. Instead, she’s working hard to make sure that she keeps wowing the world with her body that seems to age like a fine wine.

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to prove that she has more energy than many women half her age. The wealthy star could have spent all weekend getting pampered at a spa or chilling out at home with a glass of the finest wine in her hand, but instead of kicking back and relaxing, she decided to kick butt in the gym.

Lopez shared a photo of the workout wear that she rocked during her sweat session, and the snapshot reveals why she’s so dedicated to exercising. In the image, the 48-year-old has pulled her black T-shirt up over her head and behind her back, putting her rock-hard abs on full display. She’s wearing a tiny white sports bra and a pair of leggings that feature black and white stripes and a green palm frond design.

Lopez revealed that her eye-catching workout pants are designed by Niyama Sol. According to SELF, they’re actually inspired by the iconic green Versace dress that Jennifer Lopez wore to the Grammys in 2000. However, Jennifer Lopez wasn’t rocking the tight pants in hopes of creating another celebrated fashion moment. According to the singer and actress, she was in the gym to put her outfit to work. This is her birthday week, after all, so she wanted to squeeze in one last sweat session before the celebrations begin.

“#SundayFunday kind of…” Lopez captioned her Instagram photo. “Gotta get it in… now let the fun begin!! #birthdayweekbegins @niyamasol.”

It may be difficult for some Jennifer Lopez fans to believe that it’s been 18 years since she wore the Versace dress that inspired her workout leggings’ graphic print. Lopez’s beau, retired major league baseball star Alex Rodriguez, also has a hard time remembering that his flawless ladylove will soon be entering the final year of her 40s. During an interview with Emmy magazine, Lopez revealed that Rodriguez has told her that she runs like a 25-year-old.

The unforgettable Versace gown that Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammys Scott Gries / ImageDirect

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lopez and Rodriguez often work out together, but the former doesn’t seem to believe that hitting the gym is the secret to her youthful looks.

“I just take it day by day, because it’s so much stuff, and I try not to worry about too much,” she said of how she defies time and gravity. “When I leave here, I’ll go home, have a nice dinner, then I’ll go to my bedroom, have a nice bath. I’ll have a chocolate cookie with milk, I’ll watch TV.”

Maybe Alex Rodriguez should consider surprising his girlfriend with a cookie cake and a big glass of milk when she celebrates her 49th birthday on July 24.