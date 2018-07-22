Giants Sign Rookie Running Back Saquon Barkley, To 4-year, $31.2 Million Deal

Running back Saquon Barkley has officially signed with the New York Giants on Sunday after agent Kimberly Miale shared a photo of the rookie smiling with pen to paper, signing his contract.

NFL’s Network Insider Ian Rapport, said the deal is worth a fully guaranteed $31.2 million which includes a $20.76 million signing bonus. Barkley will receive $15 million of the bonus up front, then receive the remaining $5.75 million in October, Rapport said. The deal is the second-highest amount given to a running back in NFL history, only out paid by Adrian Peterson.

The former Penn State running back was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, considered by sources to be one of the best dual-threat running backs to enter the league since Le’veon Bell. Giants general manager Dave Gettlemen said Barkley is a threat “to take it to the house” every time he touches the ball.

“He’s different. It’s like he was touched by the hand of God.”

The bar for Barkley to be a success with the Giants was set before signing his contract, after rushing 3,843 yards, scoring 43 touchdowns and catching 102 passes in three seasons and draft experts expected him to be the best running back since Peterson in 2017, as well as a future Hall of Famer, said NFL.

“I think Saquon Barkley is the best player in this draft.” ESPN’s football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. “And I think he would stack up with any running back that we’ve had come out in the last 15 years.”

It’s official. Very proud of this guy! I can’t wait to watch him continue to put in work and come out stronger every day. Congratulations @saquon!! Go big blue!!! pic.twitter.com/fxsMYcD9Hu — Kimberly Miale (@kimmiale) July 22, 2018

The Giants hope the rookie lives up to hype surrounding his exit from Penn State and the draft. They’re looking to aide the Giant’s rushing game, which more than struggled in 2017, leaving the Giants to finish 3-13, ranking 26th in rushing offense last season and scoring only six touchdowns.

Set apart from other players by his speed, agility and large build, Barkley’s assets will be put to use in New York this fall. Giants head coach Pat Shurmer calls the rookie “a guy who can do everything,” which is exactly what the Giants need.

The team’s rookies report to training camp today and open the regular season September 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars where Barkley is expected to see plenty of playing time.

The Giants administration and fan base look forward to the upcoming season. Fans took to Twitter to share their excitement over the deal wondering if Barkley could be the missing piece to the New York Giants offense.