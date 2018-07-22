George Michael’s Lover Fadi Fawaz Makes Shocking Claims About His Death, Calls It A Suicide Says ‘The Sun’

Fadi Fawaz says that George Michael committed suicide, contrary to the official reports that ruled his death was of natural causes.

George Michael passed away on Christmas Day 2016 of natural causes. An autopsy revealed dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver, according to The Sun. At the time, his lover Fadi Fawaz made claims that George died of suicide, saying “The only thing George wanted is to DIE. He tried to kill himself many times… finally he managed.” However, Fawaz then retracted the statements, saying he was hacked.

Now, two years later, Fadi is back again making similar claims, reported The Sun. He now says that Michael passed away on Christmas Eve, and that it took 24 hours for his body to be found on Christmas Day. Fadi also believes that this was Michael’s fifth suicide attempt. He added that “I think it’s important for the story” for the details to be known.

However, a source close to George Michael’s family has spoken out about Fadi’s claims, detailed Mirror. They said that “These claims are wrong and impossible to reconcile with the findings of the coroner who, after a thorough investigation, concluded that George died of natural causes. If there were any doubt there would have been an inquest.”

Moreover, the source added that “It is very distressing for George’s family and friends who have already suffered the trauma of his untimely passing to still be faced with inaccurate and upsetting stories of this nature.”

Currently, Fadi is still living in George’s $200 million estate in London and refuses to leave. He has been a model, photographer, and celebrity hairdresser. At the time of George’s passing, the two had been in a “stormy” relationship for five years, says the Daily Telegraph.

And although an autopsy was conducted, the results or toxicology screening results were reportedly never made available.

As far as Fadi’s current residence, sources told The Sun that “[He] realises his days there are likely to be numbered as it’s been made clear he won’t be inheriting the place…. He’ll be sad to leave as it’s where he and George shared so many happy moments.”

It appears that Fadi is struggling with debt, as he reportedly sold the car that George had given him as a gift. Also, some of the star’s things were being repossessed because Fadi failed to make mortgage payments on time. To make more money, Fadi sold some of George’s possessions.

But that’s not to say George Michael’s family is at fault. Fadi allegedly received £250,000 from them.