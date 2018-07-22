In response to Goldberg's clapback about her previous book, Pirro took to her own show to respond in fiery fashion.

Following a rather high profile fracas on Thursday’s episode of long-running daytime television talk show The View, in which Judge Jeanine Pirro was unceremoniously ejected by host Whoopi Goldberg, the right-wing television figure has fired back with some rhetorical ammunition of her own according to PEOPLE.

In Saturday’s showing of Pirro’s show Justice with Judge Jeanine, airing on Fox News Channel, Pirro took the opportunity to sarcastically thank Whoopi Goldberg for the freak out, the incident having catapulted her latest book “Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy” to the top of book bestsellers lists.

Addressing the mystery of what happened after the show cut to commercial following the initial outburst, in which Pirro accused Goldberg of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” a satirical inference meaning that the speaker is motivated by irrational and hysterical hatred of the 45th President of the United States, Pirro claims she was “cursed at, and I and my team were thrown out of the building.”

“Should I be angry? I supposed I should. But in the end, this isn’t about me. And nobody needs to feel sorry for me,” she continued, thanking “Whoopi and the ladies [of The View] for helping to make my book ‘Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy’ No. 1 on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.”

After the immediate fires had been doused on Thursday, Pirro appeared on Sean Hannity’s evening radio show to discuss the meltdown. There, Pirro told Hannity that Goldberg had cursed at her violently, spitting mad.

“She came at me as I was leaving and she said ‘Eff you’ in my face — literally spitting at me: ‘Eff you, get the eff out of this building,'” Pirro recalled during the radio segment. “And I said to her, ‘Did you just say that?’ She said, ‘That’s what I said, Get the eff out of this building’ and she was screaming at me and I’m walking out of the building like a dog who was just kicked off.”

For her part, Goldberg denies the allegation that she spit on Pirro, admitting during the following day’s broadcast of The View on Friday that she had said “a few choice words I cannot repeat” while engaged in a backstage altercation with the conservative commentator, but refuting the claim that she had spit on Pirro.

“I did not spit on her. I did not intimidate her. No one chased her out of here saying get out. But she did leave here cursing at the people who book the show,” Goldberg said.

The she-said, she-said drama continued further according to Deadline Hollywood, with Goldberg making the snide snipe at Pirro of “Jeanine, good luck with your book. I hear it’s No. 1. I preferred your last book about Robert Durst.” while on-air Friday during an extended monologue recapping the matter.

Pirro replied in due fashion in her own words, replying, “I much preferred you in the movie Ghost much more than I do on The View.”

Pirro had her own extended soliloquy to deliver on her own show, mirroring Whoopi waving her personal narrative on The View, both women seeking home turf advantage in the war of words.

“Everyone has the right to speak, but when you can’t even listen to what someone has to say because you despise the man who is President, you undermine not the President of the United States, you undermine the United States.”

Judge Jeanine Pirro also reiterated that she has had a working relationship with Whoopi Goldberg for the better part of two decades and that she has been hosted on The View previously with little to no personal drama. Finally, she closed with a call to bury the hatchet, to close the book on the matter and to move on, agreeing to disagree.

“And to Whoopi,” Pirro proclaimed, “I accept that you and I have different versions of what happened on Thursday both on and off the air and that we have completely different takes on President Trump and the job he’s doing.”