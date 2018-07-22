‘Aquaman’ Trailer Debuts At San-Diego Comic Con

Fans are loving the trailer of the newest DC film.

It’s the biggest weekend in movie news of the year, as dozens of movies debut trailers at San Diego Comic-Con. The most hyped film by far to release a trailer this weekend was none other than DC’s Aquaman which will hit theaters later this year. Fans have been hoping for an Aquaman trailer for months now and were finally granted their wish at the movie’s panel yesterday.

The Jason Momoa flick has been in production for quite some time, and the film’s trailer which released on YouTube yesterday has already garnered over 10 million views in less than 24 hours. The movie instantly became a trending topic on Twitter, with fans of the DC universe expressing their excitement for the underwater film. According to Screen Rant, Aquaman is the first film to be released by DC since the co-president of DC films, Jon Berg, left the studio and was ultimately replaced by Walter Hamada of It fame. This puts a tremendous amount of pressure on the film, something every DC film will face for years to come as the studio hasn’t received the best reviews on any of its films other than Wonder Woman.

The trailer shows Aquaman, real name Arthur Curry, as a young child who discovers his talents of commanding underwater wildlife who come to his aid as he is being bullied in an aquarium. The film will follow Arthur as learns his rightful place in Atlantis and rivals his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) for the throne. Most know Aquaman as the King of Atlantis, but this film will serve as an origin movie explaining just how he became king and the battles he had to overcome.

Fans also got a better glimpse of Mera (Amber Heard) who they only saw briefly in Justice League late last year. Mera is the love interest of Arthur and Heard will have a much larger role in Aquaman to fans excitement. There are also several shots in the trailer of Nicole Kidman as Arthur’s mother, but not much was given to viewers regarding her role in the film.

There are plenty of underwater shots of Atlantis in the trailer that are reminiscent of the planet Pandora from Avatar. Everything is wildly colorful and glowing, only this time accented by aquatic life. Visually, fans seemed pleased with what they saw in the trailer, despite the fact that the film isn’t fully edited just yet.

“I can’t stop staring at this. It’s a masterpiece,” one fan tweeted of the trailer.

Aquaman stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Patrick Wilson, Randall Park, Djimon Hounsou, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe, and Temuera Morrison. The film is directed by James Wan of The Conjuring and Furious 7. It hits theaters on December 21.