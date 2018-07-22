Lara Trump Shows Off Toned Figure After Completing The Boston Triathlon

No matter what she is doing, Lara Trump always seems to look incredible.

Earlier today, Eric Trump’s wife took to her Instagram page to share yet another photo of her toned figure to fans. In the caption of the photo, Trump impressively tells fans that she just competed in the Boston Triathlon. She and a friend of hers stand next to one another as they proudly hold up their medals that they received from completing in the event.

Lara can be seen rocking a black tri-suit with a few pops of color with yellow flowers and a set of colorful stripes. The form-fitting outfit shows off Trump’s slim figure while also perfectly showcasing her fit legs. To complete her look, the mother of one sports a pair of black Nike running shoes.

Of course, since she just competed in a strenuous competition, it comes as no surprise that Lara is wearing minimal makeup and has her hair tied back in a ponytail for the photo op. Within just a few hours of the post, many of Lara’s 405,000 plus Instagram followers have already took time to comment on the photo, giving it 4,800 likes in addition to nearly 100 comments.

Many fans were quick to applaud Lara for competing in a triathlon, something that certainly does not seem to be an easy task. A few other fans used the photo to comment on her father-in-law, Donald Trump.

“What a great example of excellent physical conditioning. Keep up the great work.God bless! MAGA KAG2020 VOTE TRUMP.”

“Super Woman, congratulations,” another fan wrote.

“That’s a whole lot of work right there…..great accomplishment! Congratulations,” one more chimed in.

And this wasn’t the first time that the 35-year-old has competed in a triathlon. According to the Miami Herald, Trump competed with another 440 plus athletes in the Las Olas Triathlon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this past March. The publication shares that this was the the third time that she had competed in that particular event.

Her husband, Eric Trump, says that he dressed incognito in shorts and a polo shirt in an attempt not to be recognized by a ton of people — but clearly, it didn’t work as a reporter was able to find him.

“That’s why I’m dressing down,” he told a reporter. “How did you even find me?”

Obviously, with Lara’s name on the list of participants, and the Secret Service racing behind her, it was easy to put two and two together that Eric may be making an appearance to support his wife. Impressively, Lara finished the race in 2 hours and 8 minutes. The mother of one says that she loves to exercise because it clears her mind.

“Exercise helps me maintain my sanity and it’s a little more important now than ever. It’s a great stress reliever. It’s an incredible feeling to finish one of these races. And I just love training for it,” she dished.

Fans can only wonder which triathlon she’ll compete in next!